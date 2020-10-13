Thomas Partey's father claims star snubbed Chelsea, Juventus to wait for Arsenal

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for £45 million. According to the Mirror, Partey's father said that the midfielder was hoping the Gunners would eventually make their move despite interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Arsenal made six signings in the summer transfer window before completing a deal for Thomas Partey. The North London club had managed to spend just €40 million pounds, having resorted to making free transfers and signing players on loan.

The Gunners spent the rest of their summer raising funds through player sales, and loaning out fringe players to create space in the squad and wage bill for the signing of Thomas Partey.

Arsenal were linked with moves for Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, with manager Mikel Arteta desperate to sign a top quality midfielder this summer. Arsenal triggered Thomas Partey's £45 million release clause on the final day of the transfer window, allowing them to complete a deal for their top target.

Thomas Partey's father explains his why his son chose Arsenal

Thomas Partey will bring stability to Arsenal's midfield

It seems that Arsenal was Thomas Partey's No. 1 choice too, despite the midfielder attracting attention from the likes of Juventus and Chelsea. Whilst discussing the interest from the other two sides, Partey's father Jaco Partey told My Joy Online: "We actually weren't disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey."

"We were aware of the other (teams that were interested): Juventus, Chelsea and so forth. So through all this we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to 'Party after Partey'," he said.

Juventus and Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing Partey, but neither club submitted a bid for the midfielder, allowing Arsenal to swoop in for his signature at the last minute.

Advertisement

Jacob Partey went on to say, "What I noticed was that he was willing to play a team that's in the Champions League, but (I suggested to him) can't he go to a place not in the Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?"

"My advice to him was irrespective of the big move, he has to keep training seriously and not lose focus. Not chase ladies so he doesn't flop! He was very receptive of that," he said

Thomas Partey's father claims star waited for "bigger team" amid Chelsea interesthttps://t.co/FvmRulxsCx — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 12, 2020

Partey will undoubtedly be a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta starting XI once he trains and reaches match fitness. Arsenal will be hoping that Partey can make his debut in their first fixture after the international break, an away trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.