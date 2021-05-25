Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on two Chelsea stars

Thomas Tuchel is confident Chelsea will have N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy for the Champions League final. The Blues stars were injured but are now expected to resume training this week.

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final this weekend. They are looking to win their second title while Pep Guardiola's side are keen on bagging their first-ever UCL crown.

A second Champions League final in two years for Tuchel



Will last year's failure help him win it this year? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mLc8poWMXb — Goal (@goal) May 25, 2021

N'Golo Kante got injured in the Leicester City match at Stamford Bridge and came off in the first half. Edouard Mendy, meanwhile, suffered an injury in the Aston Villa game after hitting the post in the first half.

Ahead of the UCL final, Thomas Tuchel was asked about the availability of the two and he seemed pretty upbeat about their return.

Speaking about the possibility of N'Golo Kante starting, the Chelsea manager said:

"With N'Golo, I think I'll just put him on the training pitch on Wednesday, don't ask any more if there's any problems. Maybe I'll not speak to the doctors and physios any more so I hear no more doubts and no more complaints! But it looks good and I hope it stays like that."

Watch Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic preview the #UCLFinal! 🎙 https://t.co/eN2qfk5Byp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 24, 2021

Continuing to talk about Edouard Mendy's injury, Thomas Tuchel said:

"He's made huge improvement in the management of pain. Further updates will be on Wednesday but we hope to have him back in training. He will play if he is fit. We'll try on Wednesday, if not then we will try on Thursday, if not then we'll try on Friday. If he cannot make it, then we've a strong guy on the bench with Kepa Arrizabalaga. The images don't show that the injury is too serious."

Chelsea face Manchester City in a blockbuster Champions League final

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Blues have been in good form and have lost just once this season – 1-0 in the 2nd leg against FC Porto, before winning the tie on aggregate.

Manchester City have been in excellent form as well and lifted the Premier League trophy over the weekend. They also have the Carabao Cup under their belt and are looking to make it a treble-winning season by sealing the Champions League as well.