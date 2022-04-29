×
"Those speculations are now over" - Rivaldo suggests Arsenal's proposed move for 25-year-old Brazilian could now be off

Rivaldo feels Arsenal could miss out on Gabriel Jesus' signing
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Modified Apr 29, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Brazil legend Rivaldo feels Gabriel Jesus' recent performances might see the forward stay at Manchester City despite interest from Arsenal.

Jesus has been on Manchester City's books since January 2017 when he joined them from Palmeiras. However, there are serious doubts about his future at the Etihad Stadium, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the Brazil international amidst his uncertain future at Manchester City. According to the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners have been in touch with Jesus' entourage.

🚨 Four goals for Gabriel Jesus in Man City vs Watford. With 25yo out of contract in 2023 + #MCFC closing on Haaland, Arsenal exploring possibility to sign Jesus this summer. Extensive talks with striker’s reps but not yet between clubs @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-e…

Jesus, though, has been in fine form for Pep Guardiola's side in recent weeks. The 25-year-old has six goals and provided two assists from his last five appearances across all competitions.

Rivaldo is of the view that Jesus is now happy with his situation at Manchester City. The Brazil legend believes his compatriot's recent performances have put an end to speculations over a move to Arsenal for him. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"A few days ago, there were rumors about a potential move for Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, but I think that those speculations are now over after his performances this week. All can change quickly in football and a week, and five goals should be enough to leave all that speculation behind and I believe that now both player and manager are happy with the current situation and eager to try to win important titles at the end of the season."

Jesus has scored and assisted 12 goals each from 36 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this term. It remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to warrant a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus tipped to leave Manchester City

While Rivaldo believes Gabriel Jesus could stay at Manchester City, the forward is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will put an end to his association with the Citizens in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus will leave Man City in the summer, the plan is clear since months as they're working on Haaland deal and contract expires in 2023. 🇧🇷 #MCFCArsenal interest is confirmed and serious, as per @jorgenicola @David_Ornstein - but still no bid/direct talks between clubs. https://t.co/akinrtEy7i

It is worth noting that Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. They are prepared to trigger the release clause in the Norway international's contract.

Haaland's arrival could pave the way for Jesus to leave Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will take the opportunity to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

