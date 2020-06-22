Timo Werner's agent lashes out at critics and defends EPL bound superstar's controversial Chelsea transfer

Timo Werner's agent has defended the circumstances surrounding his client's move to the EPL.

The German international has signed a long-term contract with EPL giants Chelsea.

Timo Werner has agreed a deal to join EPL giants Chelsea

EPL giants Chelsea confirmed earlier this month that RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will join the club at the end of the current campaign. The Blues moved quickly to trigger the £47 million release clause on his contract, as the German international put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

While Werner's move to the EPL has been met by a sense of anticipation by the Chelsea fans, the 24-year-old has also been slated for his unwillingness to play Champions League football with Leipzig in August.

The story of how Chelsea signed a £100m player for £50m as Roman Abramovich aims to make Chelsea great again. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 18, 2020

The EPL bound striker's decision came as a shock to the footballing world, as fans and pundits expressed doubts about his commitment and sportsmanship. However, Werner's agent Karlheinz Forster has rubbished such claims, as he went on to defend EPL's newest import.

Speaking to Metro, the German explained the circumstances behind Werner's move to Chelsea.

"What annoys me is that Timo [Werner] is now put in a corner and portrayed as a bad sportsman, who lets his teammates down. I have to disagree with that quite clearly."

"It would have been anything but a good start for Timo at his new club if he had returned to Leipzig after his holidays to prepare for the restart of the Champions League."

Forster confirmed that such as arrangement was agreed between all parties to ensure that Werner seamlessly adapts to life in the EPL. Moving to a new country could be daunting for any young player, least of all for someone who has never played outside the Bundesliga before.

"All involved parties – and not just Timo [Werner] – decided that he will move to Chelsea on 1 July and not in mid or late August."

Advertisement

EPL bound Werner backed my Nagelsmann

Timo Werner's game reached new heights under Julian Nagelsmann

Earlier this month, Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann defended the striker's decision to forego Champions League football with Leipzig this season in favour of a move to the EPL.

The German tactician also brushed aside doubts over Werner's commitment and added that he understood the difficult circumstances behind his move to EPL side Chelsea.

"I cannot imagine that he is being pilloried. He is a great sportsman and I can understand his decision. He's going to a different country with a different language. It is clear that he doesn't want to play and avoid the risk of injury."

Werner was tipped to seal a move to fellow EPL club Liverpool and the mutual admiration between the striker and Jurgen Klopp was apparent.

However, the Reds decided against making a big-money bid for the German international due to financial constraints, allowing Chelsea to steal a march on his signing.

✔️ Timo Werner to Chelsea

📆 Proposed summer deadline of October 5



It's transfer season ☀️ pic.twitter.com/oWyv9TD4AR — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2020

The EPL giants moved swiftly to secure Werner's signature, who looks set to earn £170,000 per-week at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have also agreed a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech and look primed to add to their squad further in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Liverpool v Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20