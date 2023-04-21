"To cancel something, you have to first commit” - Julian Nagelsmann makes interesting claim amid rumours that he turned down Chelsea job

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has commented on reports claiming he turned down the Chelsea managerial job.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday (April 21) that Nagelsmann had opted against becoming the Blues' next manager. The German coach is said to have disagreed on key points in talks with the Premier League club.

Nagelsmann made his first comments since his reported rejection of Chelsea. He hinted that nothing was set in stone despite being the favorite for the role, telling Sky Sports DE:

“To cancel something, you have to commit to something."

The German coach was sacked by Bayern in March despite having the Bavarians on course for a treble. He led Der FCB to the Bundesliga title last season. However, he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel last month and is now waiting for his next job opportunity.

This won't be at Chelsea, where their search for a successor to Graham Potter has taken significant twists and turns. Not only has Nagelsmann been ruled out of the race, but so too has Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona boss was touted as one of the candidates for the role but Romano now says he is no longer an option. It leaves former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in pole position to replace Potter.

The Blues have endured a woeful season, exiting all cup competitions. They sit 11th in the league, 17 points off the top four with seven games remaining.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany features on Chelsea's shortlist

Vincent Kompany is on the Blues' radar.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany is reportedly on Chelsea's shortlist of candidates to succeed Potter. According to the Times, he was on a four-man shortlist with Pochettino, an unnamed coach, and Nagelsmann. That was until the latter dropped out of the race.

Kompany has impressed in his role as Burnley's boss this season, overseeing promotion to the Premier League. The Clarets have won 26 of their 42 league games, scoring 80 goals and playing exciting and progressive football.

However, Blues fans may be cautious about appointing Kompany given his lack of experience at the top level. The Belgian has also coached Anderlecht in his home country but is yet to manage in a top European league.

His potential appointment could bring similarities to that of Potter's. The latter was brought in off the work accomplished at predominantly mid-table side Brighton & Hove Albion. His lack of experience at the very top of the Premier League proved a sticking point.

Chelsea need an able and steady hand with vast experience at the top level. They did have that in Tuchel but the German and the board were at loggerheads.

Poll : 0 votes