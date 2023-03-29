"To come and win the Champions League in six months says it all" - Chelsea star delivers positive verdict on Tuchel amid Bayern Munich interest

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has lavished praise on former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. The German international spoke about former Chelsea bosses Tuchel and Frank Lampard as well as current manager Graham Potter in an interview with The Guardian.

The Blues signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 under then-manager and Blues legend Lampard. The German forward set the west London outfit back by a substantial £72 million.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Quite the nickname 🗣️ Kai Havertz: “Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football”Quite the nickname 🗣️ Kai Havertz: “Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football”Quite the nickname 😅 https://t.co/DT0Vay6kXh

Speaking about his move to Stamford Bridge, Havertz said:

"Frank Lampard signed me, we had good chats and he helped me even though it wasn’t working out for him, so I am grateful. Then Tuchel gave me a different idea of football. Every detail counts, every centimetre, how you touch the ball, how you control, where you pass, which foot, movement, creating spaces - he’s just top level."

He added:

"To come and win the Champions League in six months says it all. My brother and I used to watch every Champions League game and to hold the trophy with your family on the pitch was such a relief. I scored this goal, I can be happy. I made my childhood dream come true."

Havertz played an instrumental role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory under Tuchel in 2021, just four months after the German manager was appointed. The former Leverkusen forward scored the winning goal in the final against Manchester City after latching onto Mason Mount's exquisite long-range pass.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season and replaced by Potter. The German boss was recently appointed by Bayern Munich.

"The ambition is still there" - Havertz on Chelsea's current Champions League campaign and manager Graham Potter

Havertz insists that the Blues are still determined to win the Champions League this season despite their poor form under Potter. The west London outfit are currently tenth in the Premier League table with only ten wins from 27 matches.

Christian Falk @cfbayern the name of Kai Havertz @ChelseaFC came up in the first conversations between Thomas Tuchel and the Bosses of @FCBayern . Club and coach agreed that there is no place in the current squad @SPORTBILD the name of Kai Havertz @ChelseaFC came up in the first conversations between Thomas Tuchel and the Bosses of @FCBayern . Club and coach agreed that there is no place in the current squad @SPORTBILD

However, Havertz still has belief in his side's campaign this term as he referenced the Blues' second-leg comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The German international said (in the aforementioned interview with The Guardian):

"And the ambition is still there. In the league, we are not very good and we feel for the fans but against Dortmund, the atmosphere was the best I have seen. You feel the excitement. The Premier League is big and winning it may be even more difficult but the Champions League is different. Hearing that anthem, playing at night: it’s special."

On current Chelsea boss Potter, Havertz added:

"Very good for Chelsea even though he gets criticism; in the changing room everyone knows his qualities."

The Blues will next face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (1 April).

