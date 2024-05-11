"To handle that tag" - Ex-Chelsea defender thinks Arsenal star deserves to win POTY award over Manchester City's Foden and Rodri

Former Chelsea left-back Scott Minto has explained why Arsenal's Declan Rice should beat Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Rodri to the Player of the Year award. The Gunners midfielder has been a massive hit since arriving last summer from West Ham United.

Rice, 25, and Foden, 23, have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award. Rodri, 27, was a surprising omission from the eight-man nominee list.

Expand Tweet

Minto waxed lyrical about the trio but insisted he'd hand Rice the award. He said on Premier League All Access:

"I’d give it to Declan Rice. Rodri, I think, is not the sexiest Man City player, but I think he’s the most important. But he’s such an incredible player. Foden has been brilliant."

Minto has been majorly impressed with Foden who has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 32 league games. But, he feels Rice deserves it more given his £100 million move and how he'd adapted at Arsenal:

"But for me, the difference between the two and why I’d give it to Declan Rice is because what he’s done and what Foden’s done, sensational, and Foden, because of the goals and the assists in one sense looks better, but to handle that tag and take a club like Arsenal who just came so close last year, to take them to another level. We’ve seen Chelsea players go for £60, £80, £100 million and not be able to handle that price-tag; he has."

Rice has starred for the Gunners with seven goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions. He's bedded into Mikel Arteta's midfield seamlessly and has been a mainstay in the team.

The 50-cap England international could take the north Londoners to Premier League glory. They sit top of the league with two games left, a point above Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Micah Richards argues Manchester City's Rodri is better than Arsenal's Declan Rice

Micah Richards insisted Manchester City's Rodri was superior.

There is a growing debate about who is the best midfielder in the Premier League. Two stars who have are almost certainly in the running are Manchester City's Rodri and Arsenal's Rice.

This debate ensued between former City defender Micah Richards and Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker. The former praised Rice's abilities and characteristics but highlighted how Rodri isn't a No.8 on The Rest is Football podcast:

"Rice is incredible. What makes him so good is he’s a great character, he’s a lovely person, excellent footballer. If he’s stepping into the [number] eight when [Thomas] Partey’s playing or Jorginho, incredible, yes. The argument was in a number six role, Rodri doesn’t play number eight. We’re talking number six.”

Lineker argued that he'd 'tilted the debate' but Richards was adamant it wasn't a fair comparison given Rodri's position. The Spurs icon highlighted that the Arsenal star is 'more flexible' to which the former Manchester City right-back responded:

"Well, Rodri’s still got seven goals and nine assists [in the Premier League] if you want to throw that there as a defensive midfielder."

Expand Tweet

Rodri has been vital for City since arriving in July 2019 and has excelled this season. He's made 31 appearances in the league, posting seven goals and nine assists from a defensive midfield position.