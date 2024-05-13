“To Saudi Arabia" - Ousmane Dembele cracks hilarious joke when asked where Kylian Mbappe will go after leaving PSG

Ousmane Dembele hilariously joked that Kylian Mbappe is on his way to the Saudi Pro League once he leaves Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisian superstar confirmed he's leaving the Ligue 1 giants and looks set to finally join Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe and Dembele attended the 2024 Trophées UNFP du football awards ceremony on Monday (May 13). The latter was asked where his soon-to-be ex-teammate is headed this summer (via Madrid Zone):

"To Saudi Arabia, like Desailly said."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe, 25, laughed in response to Dembele's comments as the pair accepted awards on stage. The two France internationals linked up with aplomb this season to help PSG win the Ligue 1 title.

They will part ways this summer when the Parisians' all-time top scorer's contract expires. He's joining Madrid with an announcement anticipated after their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Dembele was alluding to comments made by France icon Marcel Desailly. The former Chelsea defender suggested Mbappe should choose Saudi Arabia over the Santiago Bernabeu:

"I've said it allready, I would move to a different continent. For him, I am not sure Madrid is the best place for him to be. We have Vinicius on the left side, a player showing the quality like (Jude) Bellingham so he's not going to be the full number one that he wants."

Mbappe has been linked with Madrid throughout his six years at the Parc des Princes. He turned down a move to the Spanish capital in 2022 and performed a U-turn by extending his contract but he's confirmed his departure this time around.

Kylian Mbappe wins the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award ahead of PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe picked up an award on Monday night.

Kylian Mbappe ends his iconic spell at PSG as the winner of the 2024 Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. He picked it up at the UNFP Trophies ceremony and it's the fifth consecutive year he's won it.

The France captain has been in blistering form this season, registering 44 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions. He won his seventh Ligue 1 title and looks extremely likely to finish top scorer, sitting on 27 goals, eight ahead of second-placed Lille's Jonathan David.

Expand Tweet

Mbappe has become a bonafide megastar in France and world football during his time at the Parc des Princes. He's PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 307 games. He'll now move onto a new adventure which looks to be in La Liga with Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos.