"Too good to be sitting on the bench" - Alan Hutton urges Liverpool star to leave this summer

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has advised Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for a fee of around £34 million in 2017. He has gone on to make 133 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside-based club.

The England internationals scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists in those matches. He has also helped Jurgen Klopp's side win five trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, niggling injuries have prevented Oxlade-Chamberlain from establishing himself as a regular starter for the Reds. He clocked just 787 minutes of Premier League action last season.

Hutton has now urged Oxlade-Chamberlain to swap Liverpool for another club this summer. The former Aston Villa defender believes the 28-year-old could offer a lot to other Premier League clubs instead of sitting on the bench at Anfield. He told Football Insider:

“He would definitely try to stay in the Premier League. You want to play at the highest level there’s no getting away from that. He’s not that old so he’s still got a lot of football left in his legs so I think he’s still got a lot to offer especially in the Premier League."

“Some people like the thought of moving abroad, trying something different, a different culture. So that might suit him but he has to leave Liverpool. I think I’ve said that for the last couple of seasons, he’s too good to be sitting on the bench."

“I understand they’re a top team and it’s difficult to leave but you want to see out the back end of your career playing as much football as possible. I’m sure he’s the same so there will be people swarming around him if they can get him for the right fee. I think £10/£15million maybe and clubs would be after him."

It remains to be seen if Oxlade-Chamberlain will seek a move away from Anfield in search of regular action.

Could Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Liverpool this summer?

Oxlade-Chamberlain has less than a year remaining on his contract with Liverpool. There are thus serious doubts about his future with the Merseyside-based club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this month that the Englishman has received approaches this summer. However, the Reds are yet to receive a formal offer for him.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet."



anfieldwatch.co.uk/could-be-one-t… Fabrizio Romano:"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet." Fabrizio Romano:"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet." ⚽anfieldwatch.co.uk/could-be-one-t…

West Ham United are one club linked with a move for the former Arsenal midfielder. There have been suggestions that the Irons are considering a £10 million move for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far