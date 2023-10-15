"Took a lot of criticism but handled it unflinchingly" - Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku reveals that he wants to adopt LeBron James' mentality

Roma striker Romelu Lukaku recently talked about the tumultuous summer transfer window and said that he wants to adopt basketball legend Lebron James' mentality while handling criticism.

Lukaku has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in Rome after joining the club on loan from Chelsea, scoring seven goals in eight appearances for the club. During the summer transfer window, the Belgian striker was heavily linked with moves to Inter Milan and Juventus. However, neither transfer materialized and Jose Mourinho's team swooped in at the last moment to sign the 30-year-old on loan.

Lukaku talked about how he nearly reached a breaking point when there were numerous reports circulating about his future. He also noted that most people do not know the truth about his move (via Daily Mail):

“There were also a few clubs I wouldn’t go to [Juventus]. At one point, I was about to explode. When 90 per cent of what is said about you is not true, it is hard to keep your mouth shut. Five years ago, I would definitely have exploded, but now I didn’t put my energy into it. Not now, either. If I really told the truth here at this moment, many would be shocked."

Lukaku disclosed that his newfound calmness is inspired by an unexpected role model: NBA legend LeBron James. While drawing parallels between himself and the basketball superstar, Lukaku said:

“I just want to make an example of NBA player LeBron James, even though I’m not like LeBron. Bam, bam, bam — that one took a lot of criticism but handled it unflinchingly. I want to adopt that mentality.”

Antonio Paganin challenges Romelu Lukaku's words on Chelsea exit reveal

Former Inter Milan defender Antonio Paganin has responded to Romelu Lukaku's recent cryptic remarks surrounding his departure from Chelsea. The Belgian striker was reportedly close to a return to Inter Milan, only for talks to falter due to his simultaneous negotiations with Juventus.

While Lukaku has claimed that "many would be shocked" if he opened up about the events surrounding his exit, Paganin has rebuked the forward (via SportWitness):

“I had appreciated the silence up until now. The moment you say, ‘I will speak’, the respect that was there disappears from me. We are certainly missing something, but now either you speak or you shut up.”

It will be interesting to see how fans of Juventus and Inter Milan welcome Lukaku when Roma face them in Serie A.