"Top performance from a top player" - Jermaine lavishes praise on 'classy' Chelsea star after 0-0 Wolves draw

Jermaine Jenas expressed his admiration for Thiago Silva following Chelsea's goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League yesterday.

Chelsea slipped further behind Manchester City in the title chase after failing to overcome Wolves at Molineux on Sunday. Liverpool's draw against Spurs meant that the gap between the Blues and the Reds remain unchanged.

Thomas Tuchel named only four outfield players on the bench after his plea for the match to be postponed owing to the outbreak of coronavirus was denied.

Chelsea's starting lineup was strong, but the team struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with Wolves' early goal being disallowed for offside.

However, Jenas hailed Silva for his emphatic performance. Here's what he said:

"It was a game that stunk of a 0-0 from the moment it kicked off really. But this guy [Thiago Silva] was so classy throughout, everything he did. He looked like he was playing in third or fourth gear at times. He’s never rushed and has quality on the ball with those forward passes. He did really well, it was a top performance from a top player."

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel had a unique take on the situation. Despite the draw, he reiterated how happy he was with his team's performance. Several Chelsea players had to adapt to newer positions and according to Tuchel, they did so brilliantly.

Here's what the gaffer said:

"The first half was a bit of a struggle for us, we had to grow into the game. Some players had to adapt to new positions. We are not lucky enough in these moments to win games but I am happy with how we played. It was nice to coach from the sideline."

He further added:

"Wolves don’t concede many chances or goals. We could not expect to create an awful lot but we tried and never stopped trying. The second half was very strong and given the circumstances I am happy with the performance."

Chelsea fall behind in the race for the Premier League title

From six points ahead to six points behind, the last few weeks have been tumultuous for Chelsea.

They have won just two out of their last five Premier League games. On the flip side, the other two contenders have made up lost ground with neat performances. Despite failing to overcome a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side last night, Liverpool have been dominant in the league.

Manchester City, too, despite a few hiccups, have been the team to watch out for. Chelsea started off the season in an extraordinary manner. However, their last few lackluster performances have put them six points behind Man City.

But all hope is not lost. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic returned to the pitch yesterday against Wolves. The former started the game for Chelsea while the latter was brought on in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Several Chelsea players tested positive for COVID-19, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. This has deprived Thomas Tuchel of attacking options on the pitch.

Chelsea take on Brentford in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup on December 23, before they take on Aston Villa on December 26 in the Premier League.

