Trevoh Chalobah names the fastest player in current Chelsea squad

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that Timo Werner is the fastest player in Thomas Tuchel's team. He also lifted the lid on the nickname the Blues stars have given to the German.

Chalobah made his senior debut for the London giants earlier this season, starting in the side's UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal. The 22-year-old has since established himself as a regular for the European champions, making 26 appearances across all competitions.

Having broken into Tuchel's first-team setup, Chalobah is now keen to ensure that he remains there for the years to come. The Englishman is thus pushing himself in the gym to try and improve his performances on the pitch, with speed being a key aspect he is working on.

The centre-back has revealed that his best speed so far is 34km/h, which he feels is good. Chalobah went on to disclose that Werner is the fastest player in the Chelsea squad, with the forward running as as fast as 37km/h and thus earning the nickname 'Timo Turbo'. He said an interview for FedEx's Next in Line [via UEFA]:

"I'm always working on my speed. After every game when we get into training, it will be on the screen: the max speed we hit, the work rate, the speeds, the decelerations, everything. My highest would be probably 34km/h. That's pretty quick, to be fair, but I think the highest is Timo Werner. I think he's got 36 or 37. 'Timo Turbo': that's what we call him."

Harry @HarryCFC170 I've backed Timo Werner, and I'll continue to back him when he wears a Chelsea shirt, but today felt like the beginning of the end.



Think it's best for everyone if he gets a move elsewhere this summer. It's just not worked out. I've backed Timo Werner, and I'll continue to back him when he wears a Chelsea shirt, but today felt like the beginning of the end.Think it's best for everyone if he gets a move elsewhere this summer. It's just not worked out. https://t.co/vH3TpyLC8e

Despite his pace, Werner has struggled to make a significant impact for the Blues since joining them from RB Leipzig for around €50m million in 2020. So far, he has scored just 19 goals from 81 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea

Timo Werner has a contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. He has only started two Premier League matches for the Blues since their 3-2 win against Leeds United in December.

As the 26-year-old continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge, a summer move could be on the cards for him, with Borussia Dortmund said to be interested in him. Werner is said to be exploring the idea of leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea forward Timo Werner and his advisor Volker Struth are already planning to leave London. Neither the club nor Thomas Tuchel would put any obstacles in his way in the event of a good offer.[via @SPORT1 #Chelsea forward Timo Werner and his advisor Volker Struth are already planning to leave London. Neither the club nor Thomas Tuchel would put any obstacles in his way in the event of a good offer.[via @SPORT1]

The European champions will not stand in Werner's way if they receive a suitable offer. However, they reportedly want a fee in excess of €40 million to sanction a move for him.

