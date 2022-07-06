"Tuchel would definitely not want Ronaldo" - Agbonlahor names 2 attackers Chelsea should sign over Manchester United superstar

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Chelsea to focus on two particular attackers rather than Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Blues are exploring the market for attacking reinforcements, having allowed their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan on loan.

As claimed by The Athletic, Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international has already told Manchester United that he would prefer to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer comes along. According to talkSPORT, new Blues owner Todd Boehly is thought to be keen on Ronaldo but Thomas Tuchel will make the final decision.

However, former England international Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Tuchel to focus more on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Leeds United winger Raphinha rather than signing Ronaldo.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Wonder why Didier Drogba has posted on his insta stories a photo of himself & Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after yesterdays rumours linking Ronaldo to Chelsea. Why do you think? Wonder why Didier Drogba has posted on his insta stories a photo of himself & Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after yesterdays rumours linking Ronaldo to Chelsea. Why do you think? https://t.co/SfQvAXaO3z

The former England international believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be a good fit at Chelsea but his ego could create an unwanted situation for Tuchel.

Agbonlahor also argued that Tuchel is unlikely to want Ronaldo anyway as he would not like to have someone bigger than the club or himself.

He told talkSPORT:

“I think [Ronaldo] would definitely be a good fit – but I don’t see it happening. He would not want a big ego like Ronaldo coming in and wanting to play every game.

“He would rather go and get Raphinha and Sterling, players who aren’t bigger than the manager or the club."

He added:

“For me, Tuchel would definitely not want Ronaldo. But if it comes from above him and the owners want him, then maybe something could happen.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo get a move away from Manchester United this summer if Chelsea do not sign him?

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in a rather tricky situation at Manchester United.

At 37 years of age, it's only natural for him to be seeking Champions League football. However, there are very few top clubs in Europe who can afford his massive wages.

Sanjeev Jasani 🔥🔥🔥 @sanjeevjasani If Ronaldo to Chelsea were to happen we would have a GOAT in front and a GOAT at the back and many talented players in between. This would be fun to watch. If Ronaldo to Chelsea were to happen we would have a GOAT in front and a GOAT at the back and many talented players in between. This would be fun to watch. https://t.co/Gw0UQaKcDK

Chelsea are in need of a reliable goalscoring forward and Ronaldo could prove to be that outlet for them. He scored a respectable 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions when most of the United squad faltered. The 37-year-old won't be a long-term solution but he could prove to be the perfect short-term fix for the west London side's issues up front.

However, if the Blues do not sign the Portuguese international, he might just have to wait out his contract at Old Trafford.

