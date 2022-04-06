Twitter erupts as Manchester City edge ahead of Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-final with 1-0 win

Manchester City finally managed to break down the hugely resolute Atletico Madrid defense to beat Diego Simeone's side 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

The game was a frustrating affair for both City players and fans, with Atleti having set up a deep low block.

But the introduction of Phil Foden in the 68th minute sparked the breakthrough as he tricked four Atleti players around him before putting Kevin De Bruyne through on goal.

The Belgian dispatched decisively as City finally managed to break past a stern Atletico Madrid backline.

It became a cagey affair following the goal with tensions rising between both sets of players in a proper Champions League tie befitting of the two European heavyweights.

Manchester City will now head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a 1-0 lead knowing that the onus is now on Atletico to even affairs.

Here were the reactions to the huge win with Foden's brilliant performance heralded by many on Twitter:

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ Too many big players talk about winning a Ballon d'Or and not many of them are as talented as Phil Foden. Who will probably win it anyway... Too many big players talk about winning a Ballon d'Or and not many of them are as talented as Phil Foden. Who will probably win it anyway...

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Kevin De Bruyne



#UCL No better way to mark your 50th Champions League appearance for Man City than with a goalKevin De Bruyne No better way to mark your 50th Champions League appearance for Man City than with a goal ⚽️👏 Kevin De Bruyne 👏#UCL https://t.co/sFSChn3UHU

JIMOH ISIAQ @Oprahcomms Diego Simeone is football cultist. Diego Simeone is football cultist.

The Chelsea Way @ChelseaFCway That was a nice goal from De Bruyne! That was a nice goal from De Bruyne!

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Phil Foden’s impact makes the difference. He’s only 21 - important point to mention. That’s why Manchester City are prepared to extend his contract since months, never been in doubt. Phil Foden’s impact makes the difference. He’s only 21 - important point to mention. That’s why Manchester City are prepared to extend his contract since months, never been in doubt. 🔵⭐️ #UCL https://t.co/NkllL4t65C

VCTR VS The Simulation @vctr33_ Kevin de Bruyne is just too good man. Sharp, smart and ambitious player.



See Joao Felix, that’s how it’s done - with confidence. Kevin de Bruyne is just too good man. Sharp, smart and ambitious player. See Joao Felix, that’s how it’s done - with confidence.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel It’s incredible play from Foden in a tight space to assist the goal. That is the type of individual class that’s needed to break down Simeone’s 5-4-1 low block. It’s incredible play from Foden in a tight space to assist the goal. That is the type of individual class that’s needed to break down Simeone’s 5-4-1 low block.

zaydan @ZTteta De Bruyne’s work rate today has been superb too, his heat map must be crazy surely. De Bruyne’s work rate today has been superb too, his heat map must be crazy surely.

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy HT: Man City (0.18) 0-0 (0.00) Atletico HT: Man City (0.18) 0-0 (0.00) Atletico

Deji Faremi @deejayfaremi Foden being able to pick up the ball in those tight spaces, and still having the presence of mind to play the right ball. There's a lot that goes into that. And it's not easy at all. Foden being able to pick up the ball in those tight spaces, and still having the presence of mind to play the right ball. There's a lot that goes into that. And it's not easy at all.

City Xtra @City_Xtra @StatmanDave Phil Foden has now been directly involved in 20+ goals for the second successive season: 11 goals, 9 assists. Phil Foden has now been directly involved in 20+ goals for the second successive season: 11 goals, 9 assists. 🔥🌟 @StatmanDave

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 Manchester City.



KEVIN DE BRUYNE OPENS THE SCORE! FODEN WITH THE ASSIST! 1-0 Manchester City.KEVIN DE BRUYNE OPENS THE SCORE! FODEN WITH THE ASSIST! https://t.co/Z66exu9fjj

godfathersfootball @GodfathersFooty Mr Consistent. Wizardry stuff from Foden to find the classy De bruyne. 🪄 Mr Consistent. Wizardry stuff from Foden to find the classy De bruyne. 🪄🌟 https://t.co/oZU8USUdVK

I’ve got three eyes!👁 @pepsecshualfcb foden gives an assist then booom man city fans think about pedri

yeah we all know he has set the bar foden gives an assist then booom man city fans think about pedriyeah we all know he has set the bar

_Benedict @kayy_tatts Ahhh guys Foden is too good Ahhh guys Foden is too good😭😭😭

EiF @EiFSoccer In the end, a very fair result and much improved second half by City due to the brilliant introduction of Phil Foden.



Regardless, not a bad result for Atleti. 1-0 is feasible, anything can happen. Will be very difficult but definitely doable.



Sets up an interesting second leg. In the end, a very fair result and much improved second half by City due to the brilliant introduction of Phil Foden.Regardless, not a bad result for Atleti. 1-0 is feasible, anything can happen. Will be very difficult but definitely doable.Sets up an interesting second leg.

Mod @CFCMod_ Foden for Manchester City is what I wished CHO would be for us man… Foden for Manchester City is what I wished CHO would be for us man…

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 Phil Foden is a joy to watch. Talent pouring out his ears. Phil Foden is a joy to watch. Talent pouring out his ears.

Nwanneka OmecheMcfc @nwanneka_omeche

The better team from start to finish, well done guys.

#MCIATL Advantage Man City!!!!!!!!!The better team from start to finish, well done guys. Advantage Man City!!!!!!!!!The better team from start to finish, well done guys.#MCIATL https://t.co/gHxKoMu25F

JJ @theskybluesss



Chelsea

Arsenal

Spurs

Man Utd

Liverpool

PSG

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid



UCL Knockouts



BIG GAME PLAYER. KDB since joining City:ChelseaArsenalSpursMan UtdLiverpoolPSGReal MadridBarcelonaAtletico MadridUCL KnockoutsBIG GAME PLAYER. KDB since joining City:Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️Arsenal ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️Spurs ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️Man Utd ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️Liverpool ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️PSG ⚽️⚽️⚽️Real Madrid ⚽️🅰️Barcelona ⚽️Atletico Madrid ⚽️UCL Knockouts ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️BIG GAME PLAYER. https://t.co/EJCINUN6nh

Manchester City finally break down Atletico Madrid's wall

Manchester City head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next week with the lead

Frustrations grew throughout the first half as City reigned down on Atleti's goal to no avail.

Pep Guardiola stood on the touchline wearing the frown that has been so synonymous with the Spaniard in games where his team just can't get the breakthrough.

Atleti had their plan and they were perfecting it to great effect with the Premier League side becoming more and more impatient in trying to get past the Spaniards.

But it was the introduction of Foden that truly changed things as he mesmerized each and every time he got the ball at his feet.

Guardiola and his men will be relieved to be taking a victory back to Madrid for the second-leg.

Before that, all the attention turns to a huge contest on Sunday.

The current Premier League leaders host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, with the two title rivals set to embroil in a fascinating affair.

Just a mere point separates the two sides with eight games remaining in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were also successful on Tuesday night as they beat Benfica 3-1.

With both sides in fine form, Sunday's Premier League battle is shaping up to be a match for the ages.

