Twitter erupts as Manchester City edge ahead of Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-final with 1-0 win

Manchester City finally managed to break down the hugely resolute Atletico Madrid defense to beat Diego Simeone's side 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg.
The game was a frustrating affair for both City players and fans, with Atleti having set up a deep low block.
But the introduction of Phil Foden in the 68th minute sparked the breakthrough as he tricked four Atleti players around him before putting Kevin De Bruyne through on goal.
The Belgian dispatched decisively as City finally managed to break past a stern Atletico Madrid backline.
It became a cagey affair following the goal with tensions rising between both sets of players in a proper Champions League tie befitting of the two European heavyweights.
Manchester City will now head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a 1-0 lead knowing that the onus is now on Atletico to even affairs.
Here were the reactions to the huge win with Foden's brilliant performance heralded by many on Twitter:
Manchester City finally break down Atletico Madrid's wall
Frustrations grew throughout the first half as City reigned down on Atleti's goal to no avail.
Pep Guardiola stood on the touchline wearing the frown that has been so synonymous with the Spaniard in games where his team just can't get the breakthrough.
Atleti had their plan and they were perfecting it to great effect with the Premier League side becoming more and more impatient in trying to get past the Spaniards.
But it was the introduction of Foden that truly changed things as he mesmerized each and every time he got the ball at his feet.
Guardiola and his men will be relieved to be taking a victory back to Madrid for the second-leg.
Before that, all the attention turns to a huge contest on Sunday.
The current Premier League leaders host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, with the two title rivals set to embroil in a fascinating affair.
Just a mere point separates the two sides with eight games remaining in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp's side were also successful on Tuesday night as they beat Benfica 3-1.
With both sides in fine form, Sunday's Premier League battle is shaping up to be a match for the ages.