×
Create
Notifications

Twitter erupts as Manchester City edge ahead of Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-final with 1-0 win

Fans react as Foden dazzles for City in a vital win
Fans react as Foden dazzles for City in a vital win
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 02:46 AM IST
News

Manchester City finally managed to break down the hugely resolute Atletico Madrid defense to beat Diego Simeone's side 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

The game was a frustrating affair for both City players and fans, with Atleti having set up a deep low block.

But the introduction of Phil Foden in the 68th minute sparked the breakthrough as he tricked four Atleti players around him before putting Kevin De Bruyne through on goal.

The Belgian dispatched decisively as City finally managed to break past a stern Atletico Madrid backline.

It became a cagey affair following the goal with tensions rising between both sets of players in a proper Champions League tie befitting of the two European heavyweights.

Manchester City will now head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a 1-0 lead knowing that the onus is now on Atletico to even affairs.

Here were the reactions to the huge win with Foden's brilliant performance heralded by many on Twitter:

FULL-TIME | We take a 1-0 lead to Madrid 🙌🔵 1-0 🔴 #ManCity https://t.co/xCwTVM5Zvx
Too many big players talk about winning a Ballon d'Or and not many of them are as talented as Phil Foden. Who will probably win it anyway...
No better way to mark your 50th Champions League appearance for Man City than with a goal ⚽️👏 Kevin De Bruyne 👏#UCL https://t.co/sFSChn3UHU
Foden 🤯🤯
Diego Simeone is football cultist.
That was a nice goal from De Bruyne!
Phil Foden’s impact makes the difference. He’s only 21 - important point to mention. That’s why Manchester City are prepared to extend his contract since months, never been in doubt. 🔵⭐️ #UCL https://t.co/NkllL4t65C
Kevin de Bruyne is just too good man. Sharp, smart and ambitious player. See Joao Felix, that’s how it’s done - with confidence.
It’s incredible play from Foden in a tight space to assist the goal. That is the type of individual class that’s needed to break down Simeone’s 5-4-1 low block.
De Bruyne’s work rate today has been superb too, his heat map must be crazy surely.
HT: Man City (0.18) 0-0 (0.00) Atletico
Foden being able to pick up the ball in those tight spaces, and still having the presence of mind to play the right ball. There's a lot that goes into that. And it's not easy at all.
Phil Foden has now been directly involved in 20+ goals for the second successive season: 11 goals, 9 assists. 🔥🌟 @StatmanDave
Brilliant from @PhilFoden. Clinical finish from @DeBruyneKev. Not a bad substitution from Pep.
1-0 Manchester City.KEVIN DE BRUYNE OPENS THE SCORE! FODEN WITH THE ASSIST! https://t.co/Z66exu9fjj
Mr Consistent. Wizardry stuff from Foden to find the classy De bruyne. 🪄🌟 https://t.co/oZU8USUdVK
foden gives an assist then booom man city fans think about pedriyeah we all know he has set the bar
Ahhh guys Foden is too good😭😭😭
It looked like Simeone was besting Guardiola until Pep brought on Foden."Stupid tactics" 👀 #MCIATL | #UCL https://t.co/dMCWPF4X7L
In the end, a very fair result and much improved second half by City due to the brilliant introduction of Phil Foden.Regardless, not a bad result for Atleti. 1-0 is feasible, anything can happen. Will be very difficult but definitely doable.Sets up an interesting second leg.
Foden for Manchester City is what I wished CHO would be for us man…
Phil Foden is a joy to watch. Talent pouring out his ears.
Advantage Man City!!!!!!!!!The better team from start to finish, well done guys.#MCIATL https://t.co/gHxKoMu25F
KDB since joining City:Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️Arsenal ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️Spurs ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️Man Utd ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️Liverpool ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️PSG ⚽️⚽️⚽️Real Madrid ⚽️🅰️Barcelona ⚽️Atletico Madrid ⚽️UCL Knockouts ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️BIG GAME PLAYER. https://t.co/EJCINUN6nh

Manchester City finally break down Atletico Madrid's wall

Manchester City head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next week with the lead
Manchester City head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next week with the lead

Frustrations grew throughout the first half as City reigned down on Atleti's goal to no avail.

Pep Guardiola stood on the touchline wearing the frown that has been so synonymous with the Spaniard in games where his team just can't get the breakthrough.

Atleti had their plan and they were perfecting it to great effect with the Premier League side becoming more and more impatient in trying to get past the Spaniards.

But it was the introduction of Foden that truly changed things as he mesmerized each and every time he got the ball at his feet.

Guardiola and his men will be relieved to be taking a victory back to Madrid for the second-leg.

Before that, all the attention turns to a huge contest on Sunday.

The current Premier League leaders host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, with the two title rivals set to embroil in a fascinating affair.

Just a mere point separates the two sides with eight games remaining in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were also successful on Tuesday night as they beat Benfica 3-1.

Also Read Article Continues below

With both sides in fine form, Sunday's Premier League battle is shaping up to be a match for the ages.

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी