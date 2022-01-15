Twitter erupts as world-class Kevin De Bruyne goal condemns Chelsea to 1-0 defeat against Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to help Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgian, who was sold by Chelsea in 2014, netted his fifth goal against the Blues to help City extend their lead to 13 points at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's men were deserved winners after their dominating performance at the Etihad Stadium. Notably, the visitors did not even produce an attempt in the first half. Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated the lion's share of possession, with their opponents barely hanging on at times.

Jack Grealish was presented with the best opportunity of the first half after an error from Mateo Kovacic. However, City's record-signing was denied by an onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made himself big and blocked the attempt out for a corner.

Earlier, Romelu Lukaku shrugged off John Stones to break away through on goal, before teeing up Hakim Ziyech. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Moroccan was in an offside position and the linesman quickly raised his flag.

Chelsea started the second half positively but were eventually steamrolled by De Bruyne and Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel's men never looked like troubling Manchester City again in the first half. But shortly after the interval, Lukaku forced a good save from Ederson off a pass from Kovacic. The second half had its fair share of moments with both teams starting off in high-octane fashion.

De Bruyne then decided to take the party piece out in Manchester with his outrageous finish in the 70th minute. Joao Cancelo played a neat pass towards De Bruyne, who eased past Kante before drifting inside and opening up space for a shot. The midfielder went for goal from outside the area and witnessed his expertly-taken curling finish nestle into the far bottom corner.

Arrizabalaga could do nothing about it and De Bruyne wheeled away in celebration as the home crowd made themselves heard. It was a moment of magic, the kind that would leave you with hands on your heads.

There was always hope that City would eventually score like they did at Stamford Bridge back in September, but the manner in which the goal arrived was sensational.

The result now means Chelsea could slip to third if Liverpool avoid defeat against Brentford. Jurgen Klopp's men will still have another game in hand over Chelsea after their game later tonight. As such, Chelsea are not expected to mount a serious title challenge after the defeat.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best reactions to the game:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Kevin De Bruyne has scored 5 PL goals against Chelsea. He hasn't netted more vs any other team than his former club.



That’s how you open the scoring. 🤩 Kevin De Bruyne has scored 5 PL goals against Chelsea. He hasn't netted more vs any other team than his former club.That’s how you open the scoring. 🤩 https://t.co/8AzLx9ZbN3

Squawka Football @Squawka



in 25 games (2020/21)

in 17 games (2021/22)



Yet another goal against Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne has already matched his goal tally from last season (6).in 25 games (2020/21)in 17 games (2021/22)Yet another goal against Chelsea. Kevin De Bruyne has already matched his goal tally from last season (6).⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️in 25 games (2020/21)⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️in 17 games (2021/22)Yet another goal against Chelsea. 👏 https://t.co/NACkaZeIz7

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times The inevitable is... inevitable. A beautiful, unstoppable, likely league winning finish from De Bruyne.



Chelsea have asked for it, the only success is that it took 70 minutes to arrive. The inevitable is... inevitable. A beautiful, unstoppable, likely league winning finish from De Bruyne. Chelsea have asked for it, the only success is that it took 70 minutes to arrive.

Marius Apeland @mariusapeland_ The Chelsea reject taking his old club out for a walk The Chelsea reject taking his old club out for a walk https://t.co/J3oLSGo4NP

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel As with many Man City goals, it starts with a line-breaking pass from João Cancelo (to KDB) which even N’Golo Kanté can’t intercept. World class playmaking from full-back. As with many Man City goals, it starts with a line-breaking pass from João Cancelo (to KDB) which even N’Golo Kanté can’t intercept. World class playmaking from full-back. https://t.co/WRUCKtuIXU

daany @settingscreen Kante trying to use his smile to stop KDB Kante trying to use his smile to stop KDB https://t.co/41hjBiqS4J

The Thomas Tuchel @Tuchel_era I absolutely hate seeing Lukaku start for us. We play horrible football with him on the pitch. I absolutely hate seeing Lukaku start for us. We play horrible football with him on the pitch.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Live image of the Chelsea bus Live image of the Chelsea bus https://t.co/Xzj0ybi1QO

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Not even Kante's tackle could stop De Bruyne from scoring this screamer Not even Kante's tackle could stop De Bruyne from scoring this screamer 😱 https://t.co/ZDypBH3k4C

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg Maybe Lukaku looked better in Italy because Serie A isn’t as good as the Premier League. Has to be better technically, hold ball up and offer more movement. Massive disappointment so far. Of course some will continue to make excuses for him #cfc Maybe Lukaku looked better in Italy because Serie A isn’t as good as the Premier League. Has to be better technically, hold ball up and offer more movement. Massive disappointment so far. Of course some will continue to make excuses for him #cfc

𝕄𝕆ℍ𝔸𝕄𝕄𝔼𝔻 YAHYA @b6wahi



#MCICHE Guardiola humiliated the Premier League, Klopp and Tuchel without a striker for two seasons in a row Guardiola humiliated the Premier League, Klopp and Tuchel without a striker for two seasons in a row#MCICHE

Top striker abdullah @AbdulGuardiola Literally had more shots on target then Chelsea’s had shots. Literally had more shots on target then Chelsea’s had shots. https://t.co/xnBERhQmvx

Main Slime🐍 @24KDRO Kova copping more slander than the man that got spun and let kdb crack our shit🤣🤣🤣 weird ass fanbase Kova copping more slander than the man that got spun and let kdb crack our shit🤣🤣🤣 weird ass fanbase

Nazário @RNinaaaaaa Lukaku for Inter buries that I’m just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lukaku for Inter buries that I’m just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Q0CkTkS1t5

Nhyiraba_21 @22Nhyiraba Chelsea players each time De -Bruyne has the ball🤣 Chelsea players each time De -Bruyne has the ball🤣 https://t.co/GcCg0RcZes

вαѕιт @CfcBasit Do you think Chelsea can still contend for the Premier League this season?



Me: Do you think Chelsea can still contend for the Premier League this season? Me: https://t.co/oKjYmI96sz

Cakwe Anbu🌵👺🦊 @YareY4r3Daze

#MCICHE

Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester City (A). Skill of the day Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester City (A). Skill of the day#MCICHEhttps://t.co/aIZrVY5vIu

DT @avidfandavidtan Seriously what happened to Pulisic? He’s a shadow of his former self. So many starts this season but ineffectual. At least he used to have an impact when he came off the bench. Seriously what happened to Pulisic? He’s a shadow of his former self. So many starts this season but ineffectual. At least he used to have an impact when he came off the bench.

mejn Furher.eth @mejnfurher

#MciChe With the way Ziyech is going, he may soon discover oil. With the way Ziyech is going, he may soon discover oil.#MciChe

M @lifeamovie22 Lukaku whenever chelsea are on the counter Lukaku whenever chelsea are on the counter https://t.co/g4Qjpjgonf

City Chief @City_Chief



fans this Weekend:



12 league wins in a row. 13 points clear at the top. #ManCity fans this Weekend: 12 league wins in a row. 13 points clear at the top. #ManCity fans this Weekend: https://t.co/y2WScdkAVX

Oh Bossu! @dansomanMp

Chelsea bought a GTA gangster Romelu LakaraChelsea bought a GTA gangster Romelu Lakara😂😂😂😭Chelsea bought a GTA gangster 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fL8nfKMeny

