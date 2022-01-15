×
Twitter erupts as world-class Kevin De Bruyne goal condemns Chelsea to 1-0 defeat against Manchester City

De Bruyne has handed Manchester City a big win in some style!
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 15, 2022 08:21 PM IST
News

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to help Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgian, who was sold by Chelsea in 2014, netted his fifth goal against the Blues to help City extend their lead to 13 points at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's men were deserved winners after their dominating performance at the Etihad Stadium. Notably, the visitors did not even produce an attempt in the first half. Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated the lion's share of possession, with their opponents barely hanging on at times.

Jack Grealish was presented with the best opportunity of the first half after an error from Mateo Kovacic. However, City's record-signing was denied by an onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made himself big and blocked the attempt out for a corner.

Earlier, Romelu Lukaku shrugged off John Stones to break away through on goal, before teeing up Hakim Ziyech. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Moroccan was in an offside position and the linesman quickly raised his flag.

Chelsea started the second half positively but were eventually steamrolled by De Bruyne and Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel's men never looked like troubling Manchester City again in the first half. But shortly after the interval, Lukaku forced a good save from Ederson off a pass from Kovacic. The second half had its fair share of moments with both teams starting off in high-octane fashion.

De Bruyne then decided to take the party piece out in Manchester with his outrageous finish in the 70th minute. Joao Cancelo played a neat pass towards De Bruyne, who eased past Kante before drifting inside and opening up space for a shot. The midfielder went for goal from outside the area and witnessed his expertly-taken curling finish nestle into the far bottom corner.

Arrizabalaga could do nothing about it and De Bruyne wheeled away in celebration as the home crowd made themselves heard. It was a moment of magic, the kind that would leave you with hands on your heads.

There was always hope that City would eventually score like they did at Stamford Bridge back in September, but the manner in which the goal arrived was sensational.

The result now means Chelsea could slip to third if Liverpool avoid defeat against Brentford. Jurgen Klopp's men will still have another game in hand over Chelsea after their game later tonight. As such, Chelsea are not expected to mount a serious title challenge after the defeat.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best reactions to the game:

Kevin De Bruyne has scored 5 PL goals against Chelsea. He hasn't netted more vs any other team than his former club.That’s how you open the scoring. 🤩 https://t.co/8AzLx9ZbN3
Kevin De Bruyne has already matched his goal tally from last season (6).⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️in 25 games (2020/21)⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️in 17 games (2021/22)Yet another goal against Chelsea. 👏 https://t.co/NACkaZeIz7
The inevitable is... inevitable. A beautiful, unstoppable, likely league winning finish from De Bruyne. Chelsea have asked for it, the only success is that it took 70 minutes to arrive.
Chelsea trying to beat Man City #MCICHE https://t.co/jviHw0acr5
The Chelsea reject taking his old club out for a walk https://t.co/J3oLSGo4NP
As with many Man City goals, it starts with a line-breaking pass from João Cancelo (to KDB) which even N’Golo Kanté can’t intercept. World class playmaking from full-back. https://t.co/WRUCKtuIXU
Kante trying to use his smile to stop KDB https://t.co/41hjBiqS4J
I absolutely hate seeing Lukaku start for us. We play horrible football with him on the pitch.
Live image of the Chelsea bus https://t.co/Xzj0ybi1QO
Not even Kante's tackle could stop De Bruyne from scoring this screamer 😱 https://t.co/ZDypBH3k4C
Maybe Lukaku looked better in Italy because Serie A isn’t as good as the Premier League. Has to be better technically, hold ball up and offer more movement. Massive disappointment so far. Of course some will continue to make excuses for him #cfc
Guardiola humiliated the Premier League, Klopp and Tuchel without a striker for two seasons in a row#MCICHE
Literally had more shots on target then Chelsea’s had shots. https://t.co/xnBERhQmvx
Kova copping more slander than the man that got spun and let kdb crack our shit🤣🤣🤣 weird ass fanbase
Lukaku for Inter buries that I’m just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Q0CkTkS1t5
KDB bullying Kante😂😂whooatt https://t.co/iTNhmZbMOc
Chelsea players each time De -Bruyne has the ball🤣 https://t.co/GcCg0RcZes
Do you think Chelsea can still contend for the Premier League this season? Me: https://t.co/oKjYmI96sz
Chelsea fans right now https://t.co/aMoUYIg93l
Chelsea vs Man City today. #ManCity #MCICHE https://t.co/u9eZ3YTY2z
Tuchel’s having a bit of a go at Rom… #CFC #MCICHE https://t.co/InTQCH4qYS
Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester City (A). Skill of the day#MCICHEhttps://t.co/aIZrVY5vIu
Seriously what happened to Pulisic? He’s a shadow of his former self. So many starts this season but ineffectual. At least he used to have an impact when he came off the bench.
Kante Vs Manchester City #ManCity #Chelsea https://t.co/C6xFX9dZcs
With the way Ziyech is going, he may soon discover oil.#MciChe
Lukaku whenever chelsea are on the counter https://t.co/g4Qjpjgonf
12 league wins in a row. 13 points clear at the top. #ManCity fans this Weekend: https://t.co/y2WScdkAVX

Romelu Lakara😂😂😂😭Chelsea bought a GTA gangster 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fL8nfKMeny

