Twitter erupts as world-class Kevin De Bruyne goal condemns Chelsea to 1-0 defeat against Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to help Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgian, who was sold by Chelsea in 2014, netted his fifth goal against the Blues to help City extend their lead to 13 points at the top of the table.
Pep Guardiola's men were deserved winners after their dominating performance at the Etihad Stadium. Notably, the visitors did not even produce an attempt in the first half. Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated the lion's share of possession, with their opponents barely hanging on at times.
Jack Grealish was presented with the best opportunity of the first half after an error from Mateo Kovacic. However, City's record-signing was denied by an onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made himself big and blocked the attempt out for a corner.
Earlier, Romelu Lukaku shrugged off John Stones to break away through on goal, before teeing up Hakim Ziyech. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Moroccan was in an offside position and the linesman quickly raised his flag.
Chelsea started the second half positively but were eventually steamrolled by De Bruyne and Manchester City
Thomas Tuchel's men never looked like troubling Manchester City again in the first half. But shortly after the interval, Lukaku forced a good save from Ederson off a pass from Kovacic. The second half had its fair share of moments with both teams starting off in high-octane fashion.
De Bruyne then decided to take the party piece out in Manchester with his outrageous finish in the 70th minute. Joao Cancelo played a neat pass towards De Bruyne, who eased past Kante before drifting inside and opening up space for a shot. The midfielder went for goal from outside the area and witnessed his expertly-taken curling finish nestle into the far bottom corner.
Arrizabalaga could do nothing about it and De Bruyne wheeled away in celebration as the home crowd made themselves heard. It was a moment of magic, the kind that would leave you with hands on your heads.
There was always hope that City would eventually score like they did at Stamford Bridge back in September, but the manner in which the goal arrived was sensational.
The result now means Chelsea could slip to third if Liverpool avoid defeat against Brentford. Jurgen Klopp's men will still have another game in hand over Chelsea after their game later tonight. As such, Chelsea are not expected to mount a serious title challenge after the defeat.
Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best reactions to the game:
