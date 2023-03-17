Football fans have offered their reaction on Twitter after Arsenal's elimination from the UEFA Europa League round of 16 at the hands of Sporting CP on Thursday (17 March).

The Gunners drew the first leg 2-2 in Lisbon and opened the scoring in the return leg through Granit Xhaka's 19th-minute strike. Pedro Goncalves scored a stunning goal from the halfway line 17 minutes into the second half to send the tie into extra time.

After a goalless 30 minutes at the Emirates, penalty shootouts ensued. Aaron Ramsdale tended to dive the right way but did not save any of Sporting's five penalties.

Antonio Adan, meanwhile, saved Arsenal's fourth spot-kick, taken by Gabriel Martinelli, to set up Nuno Santos' winning kick. The loss meant Arsenal continued their trophyless run in European competitions since the 1993-94 campaign when they won the Cup Winners' Cup.

Before their win against the Gunners, Sporting made the last eight of a European competition only once in their last 10 seasons.

While some fans took a dig at the Gunners' dismal record in Europe, others opined that it could be a blessing disguise for them in the Premier League title race. Arsenal currently lead second-placed Manchester City by five points with 11 games left in the season.

Elimination from Europe could help them focus entirely on winning their first league title since 2004. However, their fans would have undoubtedly wanted the club to win both trophies come the end of the campaign.

Here is how football fans reacted to the Gunners' elimination at the hands of manager Ruben Amorim's side in north London:

KHAN 🇶🇦🇶🇦 @UTDUmmz 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Imagine Arsenal end this season trophyless🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Imagine Arsenal end this season trophyless 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

everything arsenal @lifeofarsenal WORST POSSIBLE NIGHT FOR US. Injuries , extra time and we’re out of the competition. Let’s hope it’s a blessing in disguise. WORST POSSIBLE NIGHT FOR US. Injuries , extra time and we’re out of the competition. Let’s hope it’s a blessing in disguise.

Havit ten sAv🇾🇪🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @jonmikesav8 Arsenal doing what they do in Europe Arsenal doing what they do in Europe 😂

Nort 𓂀 @NortFX Kim K jinxed Arsenal Kim K jinxed Arsenal

Masego @masegolp Arsenal are embarrassing in European competitions Arsenal are embarrassing in European competitions

R𝓞ver. @wanderinsouI Sad for Arsenal but they are notoriously ass in Europe Sad for Arsenal but they are notoriously ass in Europe

Alexis @xxAlexisp17 arsenal gonna arsenal lol arsenal gonna arsenal lol

Former Chelsea goalkeeper gives verdict on Gabriel Jesus' display for Arsenal vs Sporting CP

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has claimed that Gabriel Jesus wasn't at his best for Arsenal in their penalty shootout loss against Sporting CP.

The Brazil international made his first appearance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a substitute in his team's 3-0 win against Fulham on 12 March. He started the game against the Lions at the Emirates but was taken off at half-time for Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Jesus managed two shots on target, created no chances for his teammates and completed 12 out of his 15 attempted passes in the first half (h/t FotMob). Commenting on the former Manchester City striker's bland display at the Emirates, Schwarzer said (h/t BBC):

"I think Gabriel Jesus has moments where he looked very sharp. But he looked like a player who is still trying to find his rhythm and getting some game time."

He has five goals and seven assists in 22 games across competitions this term.

