Twitter explodes as Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich suffer shock defeats

In what turned out to be a night of upsets, top European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich endured unexpected defeats in their respective matches.
Barcelona succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano, leaving them in 9th place on the league table after 10 matches. However, Real Madrid themselves were held to a 0-0 draw by Osasuna. As a result, the deficit between Barcelona and league leaders Real Madrid sits at just six points. The disappointing loss to Rayo Vallecano spelled the end of Ronald Koeman's time at the Catalan club after his sacking was announced shortly thereafter.
Meanwhile, Manchester City were shockingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup after losing to West Ham on penalties [0-0 (5-3)] in their Round 4 match. Having won the last four editions of the tournament, Pep Guardiola and co. will truly be disappointed by the fact that they now have one less trophy to compete for this season.
Italian heavyweights Juventus continue to struggle this season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in Serie A last night. With ten league matches played so far, Juventus find themselves languishing in 7th place with 15 points to their name. 13 points separate them from current Serie A leaders AC Milan. Although just over a quarter of the competition has been completed, it already seems unlikely that Juventus will recover enough to challenge for the Scudetto this season.
The most shocking result of the night came in the DFB-Pokal as Bayern Munich were thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach to get knocked out in round 2 of the competition. Despite fielding a full-strength side, the Bavarian giants were absolutely dismantled, with all five goals coming within the first 57 minutes of the game.
While the night of upsets prolonged the woes over at Barcelona and Juventus, it also means that Manchester City and Bayern Munich can no longer dream of winning the fabled European quadruple.
It isn't often that these many European powerhouses suffer defeats on the same night, and Twitter was unsurprisingly set abuzz.