Twitter explodes as Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich suffer shock defeats

What an absolutely incredible night of football!
What an absolutely incredible night of football!
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Modified Oct 28, 2021 09:48 AM IST
In what turned out to be a night of upsets, top European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich endured unexpected defeats in their respective matches.

Barcelona succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in their La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano, leaving them in 9th place on the league table after 10 matches. However, Real Madrid themselves were held to a 0-0 draw by Osasuna. As a result, the deficit between Barcelona and league leaders Real Madrid sits at just six points. The disappointing loss to Rayo Vallecano spelled the end of Ronald Koeman's time at the Catalan club after his sacking was announced shortly thereafter.

OFFICIAL. Ronald Koeman has been sacked. Barcelona are already looking for a new manager. 🔴🔵 #FCB #KoemanJoan Laporta decided after Wednesday night defeat vs Rayo. https://t.co/dBYgkGczEY

Meanwhile, Manchester City were shockingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup after losing to West Ham on penalties [0-0 (5-3)] in their Round 4 match. Having won the last four editions of the tournament, Pep Guardiola and co. will truly be disappointed by the fact that they now have one less trophy to compete for this season.

Italian heavyweights Juventus continue to struggle this season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in Serie A last night. With ten league matches played so far, Juventus find themselves languishing in 7th place with 15 points to their name. 13 points separate them from current Serie A leaders AC Milan. Although just over a quarter of the competition has been completed, it already seems unlikely that Juventus will recover enough to challenge for the Scudetto this season.

The most shocking result of the night came in the DFB-Pokal as Bayern Munich were thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach to get knocked out in round 2 of the competition. Despite fielding a full-strength side, the Bavarian giants were absolutely dismantled, with all five goals coming within the first 57 minutes of the game.

One crazy ⚽️nightMan City,unbeaten in the CarabaoCup for 5 years- lose.Rayo Vallecano get their first victory vs Barcelona since 2002Sassuolo get their first Serie A win at Juve in their 9th attempt.Bayern lose by 5+ goals in the DFB-Pokal for the Ist time.Crazy! https://t.co/yiO6caoafW

While the night of upsets prolonged the woes over at Barcelona and Juventus, it also means that Manchester City and Bayern Munich can no longer dream of winning the fabled European quadruple.

It isn't often that these many European powerhouses suffer defeats on the same night, and Twitter was unsurprisingly set abuzz. Fans of these clubs as well as rival clubs from all around the world took to social media in order to express their thoughts. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the best reactions.

Reactions to Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona

Barcelona with 0 shots on target vs Rayo Vallecano in 45 mins 😭😭😭
FT: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona.Rayo Vallecano get their first victory vs Barcelona since 2002. Koeman faces his 5th defeat of the season, the same amount as victories. https://t.co/s7NuUqlBgj
People are bothered about a missed penalty equalizer when they should really be bothered about why fc Barcelona the great need a penalty to EQUALIZE and take a draw from a match vs rayo vallecano??!!!! 😂😂😂💀💀💀 twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
Somebody write an apology letter to valverde and bring him back
I want to apoligize for comparing Depay to Benzema in begin of the season. Benzema is much better and he is the face of La Liga.
Messi was covering all the cracks by himself and now he's gone. That's what happened. There is no bigger proof that Messi needs to win Ballon d'Or than watching this team play without him. twitter.com/brilliantbusi/…
Barça have not won a single away match this season. Not in La Liga nor the Champions League. https://t.co/Or17LXujiY
The fact that Messi won the Cup and almost La Liga with Koeman in charge while having 50 g/a might be his biggest achievement in career
Barcelona fans disrespected Luis Suarez. Hence they deserve bums like Depay and Luuk de Jong. Enjoy struggling vs Rayo 🤣🤣🤣

Reactions to West Ham 0-0 (5-3 Penalties) Manchester City

it’s going to look so weird watching another team lift the Carabao Cup 😭
Manchester City are out of their own cup.. Hahahahaa
WOKE UP TO FIND MANCHESTER CITY ARE OUT OF THE ONLY COMPETITION THEY WERE GOING TO WIN THIS SEASON 😭😭😭AHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH
Why isn’t Manchester City losing to West Ham B team , not been talked enough?
Still can’t believe Manchester City has never lost a tie in the EFL cup for 5 years And they’ve lost to West Ham on penalties

Reactions to Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo

Only way for Juventus to recuperate is that Allegri pulling off a 15 game win streak
#Juventus #SerieA #JuventusSassuolo
@juvefcdotcom Goal Differential is the most telling stat in that table. Juventus cannot score. You have to score to win. You have to win the compete for the league title.
Juventus has top 5 lowest IQ fan bases I have never seen so many horrible opinions
@SiaranBolaLive Retweet to scare Juventus fans
SIUUUUUUUUUUUU https://t.co/r1ywKXdifz
@Juventus is missing @Cristiano
@juventusfc There is now way juve will win champions league with alegri!! The way they play it just to complicated!
@graniro_r @TrollFootball juventus are going to serie b

Reactions to Borussia Monchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich

Bayern have suffered their biggest defeat in DFB Pokal history [Opta]
Can’t believe that Bayern losing 5-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach is going under the radar.And yes, Bayern are completely full strength. Absolute madness!
@FCBayernEN Bayern fans are celebrating because now they can bring up this result and say Bundesliga is competitive 😭
Ronaldo and Lewandowski both loosing 5-0 in the same week😳

Bayern have failed to score for the first time in 84 competitive games (February 2020 against Leipzig)
If Messi was 5-0 down ahead of ballon dor ceremony, whole Ronaldo FC would have started their agenda against Messi and Ballon dor. Since its Lewandowski now, it doesn’t suits their agenda.
