Twitter explodes as Chelsea knock Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid locked horns in an intriguing UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg encounter at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side went into the game with a 1-0 advantage after winning at the Wanda Metropolitano and ensured qualification with a stunning 2-0 victory at home.
With Thiago Silva injured and Mason Mount suspended, the Blues were missing key players in important areas of the pitch. In stark contrast, Diego Simeone welcomed back Joao Felix and Renan Lodi, while Luis Suarez led the line as usual.
Chelsea raced off the blocks and looked the better team in the opening exchanges, with N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner particularly impressing in the first half. The latter played a pivotal in Chelsea breaking the deadlock, as his brilliant run and cross teed up Hakim Ziyech, who finished from close range to give the home side the lead.
Chelsea continue to impress under Thomas Tuchel
Atletico Madrid looked lackluster and failed to test Edouard Mendy between the sticks, as they went into the interval with a mountain to climb. Simeone made a raft of changes in the second half to trigger a comeback, but Chelsea stood their ground and refused to be beaten on the night.
Atletico's night went from bad to worse in the closing stages of the game, as Stefan Savic was sent off for elbowing Antonio Rudiger's ribs inside the Chelsea penalty area.
Substitute Emerson added gloss to the scoreline with a well taken goal in stoppage time, as his fierce left-footed strike with his first contribution of the game sealed the deal for his side.
Chelsea were by far the better team over two legs and deservedly secured qualification to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
On that note, here are the best tweets from an eventful European encounter at Stamford Bridge.