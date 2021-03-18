Twitter explodes as Chelsea knock Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid locked horns in an intriguing UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg encounter at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side went into the game with a 1-0 advantage after winning at the Wanda Metropolitano and ensured qualification with a stunning 2-0 victory at home.

With Thiago Silva injured and Mason Mount suspended, the Blues were missing key players in important areas of the pitch. In stark contrast, Diego Simeone welcomed back Joao Felix and Renan Lodi, while Luis Suarez led the line as usual.

Chelsea raced off the blocks and looked the better team in the opening exchanges, with N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner particularly impressing in the first half. The latter played a pivotal in Chelsea breaking the deadlock, as his brilliant run and cross teed up Hakim Ziyech, who finished from close range to give the home side the lead.

Chelsea continue to impress under Thomas Tuchel

Atletico Madrid looked lackluster and failed to test Edouard Mendy between the sticks, as they went into the interval with a mountain to climb. Simeone made a raft of changes in the second half to trigger a comeback, but Chelsea stood their ground and refused to be beaten on the night.

Atletico's night went from bad to worse in the closing stages of the game, as Stefan Savic was sent off for elbowing Antonio Rudiger's ribs inside the Chelsea penalty area.

Substitute Emerson added gloss to the scoreline with a well taken goal in stoppage time, as his fierce left-footed strike with his first contribution of the game sealed the deal for his side.

Chelsea were by far the better team over two legs and deservedly secured qualification to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an eventful European encounter at Stamford Bridge.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ChelseaFC !!!! 💙💙 — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) March 17, 2021

🆑 - Emerson Palmieri's goal is the 9,000th goal in Champions League history. #UCL #CHEATM — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 17, 2021

Two unbelievable performances against Atletico Madrid. Scored 3. Conceded ZERO. Fair bloody play.



Quarter-finals, here we come! #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) March 17, 2021

Another embarrassment for Spain. — s. (@Cerebrone) March 17, 2021

Feels like Thiago Silva should get a mark as part of the Chelsea player ratings tonight. 9 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 17, 2021

Chelsea are in the Quarter Finals 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/aY8qY3ep9y — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) March 17, 2021

Thomas Tuchel has defeated Diego Simeone, Jose Mourinho, Sean Dyche, Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce.



He is the shithouse slayer. — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) March 17, 2021

Fact:



Thomas Tuchel’s tricky blues are truly very tricky and just dominated Diego Simeone’s unlikable Atlético Madrid in both legs.



Fact:



London is Blue. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 17, 2021

Tuchel drinking Suarez & Simeone’s tears... https://t.co/hmoe20rwAr — Ricky Burford (@RICKY93JB) March 17, 2021

Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to ever defeat Diego Simeone over two legs in a Champions League knockout tie without having Cristiano Ronaldo on his team.



Master. pic.twitter.com/w2lHZTibv5 — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) March 17, 2021

He knew to back off once he saw Rudiger and Zouma it’s killing me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gc9v9RkRuc — Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬YT: DanUnited TV (@danielogoun7) March 17, 2021

These vibes from Rudiger! 😅 pic.twitter.com/1LvIcMQoBa — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) March 17, 2021

Hahahaaaa!!! Rudiger proper got under their skin here tonight! Red Card for Savic! Proper sh*t housing from Rudi tonight! Atleti muppets! — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) March 17, 2021

N’Golo Kanté vs Atlético Madrid:



88% pass accuracy

2 key passes

7 dribbles

4/7 ground duels won

4 interceptions and clearances



Still one of the best midfielders in the world. #CHEATM pic.twitter.com/rHHIUaro31 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 17, 2021

Imagine Kante running like Usain Bolt in the 94th minute. 😂 — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) March 17, 2021

N’Golo Kante’s heatmap against Atletico Madrid tonight pic.twitter.com/WRfh4DabN6 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 17, 2021

70% of the Earth is covered by water. The rest? Covered by Kante. pic.twitter.com/Eruv48D0xB — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 17, 2021

✅The 3 CBs playing thru Atléti’s press

✅Kovačić & Kanté’s forward passing & dribbling

✅Ziyech & Havertz finding space in between the lines

✅Werner’s runs in-behind



Chelsea were defensively solid,but the quality of their possession play in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1,was also brilliant pic.twitter.com/SpKOIlRdtc — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 17, 2021

That Kante performance was something else. Not just back to his best, but perhaps his best performance, among many great performances, for Chelsea. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 17, 2021

Surprise surprise, it’s Chelsea representing London on the biggest stage in Europe yet again. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 17, 2021

Timo Werner is Chelsea’s top assister this season, with 7 assists. He’s also won 7 penalties.



Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ABsNf9FBjc — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 17, 2021

WHAT A COUNTER FROM THE 3 NEW CHELSEA ATTACKERS



KAI. ZIYECH. TIMO. HUG ME. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 17, 2021

Chelsea haven’t conceded more than 0.77(xG) in a match since Thomas Tuchel took charge. pic.twitter.com/Z1XW63L2pQ — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 17, 2021

I love Thiago Silva so much. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) March 17, 2021