Twitter explodes as Chelsea move to the top of the table with a win against Newcastle United

Chelsea beat Newcastle United by 2-0 at St. James' Park, courtesy of a Federico Fernandez own goal and a second-half strike from Tammy Abraham.

The Blues controlled most of the game and registered a comfortable victory despite not being at their best. By picking up three points, Frank Lampard's side moved to the top of the Premier League table.

🚨 CHELSEA GO TO THE TOP OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2I1Ka6Jj8D — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2020

It was an ominous start from Chelsea, as Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham forced two sensational saves from Karl Darlow inside the opening ten minutes.

Great save. @TimoWerner's shot from the angle needed Darlow at full stretch to tip it wide.



⚫️ 0-0 🔵 [5’] #NEWCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 21, 2020

Two fabulous crosses, one from Ziyech and one from Mount, made that goal. That’s one way to break down a low block #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) November 21, 2020

A well-worked corner moments later handed Chelsea the lead, as Federico Fernandez turned the ball into the back of his own net.

Federico Fernández puts the ball through his own net and gives Chelsea the lead against Newcastle. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 21, 2020

#CFC are looking pretty sharp so far given it's the first game back after the international break. The 1-0 lead doesn't flatter them. #NEWCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 21, 2020

Chilly won’t claim it but fully deserved goal for Chelsea!



Unreal cross from Ziyech moments before Mount puts in a decent one himself and an OG occurs.



Let’s break this open 🙏🏼 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 21, 2020

Chelsea have scored more goals in the Premier League [21] than any other side so far this season, they also have the best goal difference [+11] in the competition.



Really kicking on as a team. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5TTvnyhazl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2020

We look like scoring on every attack! So much confidence and awareness for the pass. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 21, 2020

There were a couple of half-chances for Newcastle whenever the visitors surrendered possession. Allan Saint-Maximin was denied by a block from N'Golo Kante, while Joelinton lined one up from 45 yards when he saw Edouard Mendy off his line.

Chelsea, however, remained quite comfortable.

28' Joelinton attempts an audacious effort to catch Mendy off his line from 35 yards out but he doesn't connect cleanly and it goes wide.



[0-1]#NEWCHE | #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 21, 2020

Need to keep better tabs on ASM, lively as expected — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) November 21, 2020

Absolutely dominant first half, should be 2 or 3 up. #CFC pic.twitter.com/01TliCgOQe — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) November 21, 2020

Edouard Mendy smothers the ball as Newcastle put the pressure on for a short moment.#NEWCHE | #CFC | @ChelseaFC — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) November 21, 2020

Passes completed in the first half:

Newcastle: 67.

Kurt Zouma: 65.

Commiserations to Kurt Zouma. Better luck in the second half. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) November 21, 2020

Chelsea finished the half in sloppy fashion and struggled to threaten in the opening exchanges of the second half. Isaac Hayden fluffed his lines from close range before Joelinton failed to capitalize from the center of the 18-yard box.

Werner, in particular, was uncharacteristically wasteful in the final third.

Werner is giving Newcastle a chance today. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 21, 2020

How many goals should there have been in this game? 😅



STILL just the one so far!#NEWCHE LIVE: https://t.co/sNDqv14Q6d pic.twitter.com/yOp3PZP7f2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 21, 2020

Werner made amends with a moment of magic for Chelsea

The German, however, tore through the Newcastle defense and put the ball on a platter for Abraham to double Chelsea's advantage later in the game. Given Newcastle's lack of creativity, the game was all but over for them.

Werner’s speed in transition is absolutely devastating. Clinical finish from Abraham too - he’s making the most of every opportunity this season #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) November 21, 2020

THAT PACE 💨



Werner said goodbye and put it on a plate for Abraham to make it 2-0 Chelsea!#NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/YocW4TDINk — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

Goal!@NUFC 0@ChelseaFC 2



How rapid is Timo Werner?! The German striker speeds up the pitch on the breakaway, before setting up Tammy Abraham to hand Chelsea a 2-0 lead!#beINPL #NEWCHE 📺HD11



Watch - https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/xwhaJEfdp6 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 21, 2020

Tammy Abraham has now scored a goal in each of his last three games across all competitions for Chelsea:



⚽️ vs. Rennes

⚽️ vs. Sheffield United

⚽️ vs. Newcastle



Finding his form. pic.twitter.com/wyiwdwyxKW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

11 - Timo Werner has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions (8 goals, 3 assists). Dynamic. pic.twitter.com/RHqjJjSjvB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2020

🔥 That pace from @TimoWerner!



👀 Like playing Mystery Ball in real life! pic.twitter.com/52tSIPbJKG — SPORF (@Sporf) November 21, 2020

The Blues managed to maintain complete control of the ball and see out the game comfortably. After their convincing victory, Lampard and his young squad will travel to Rennes for their Champions League group stage outing.

CHELSEA ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE.



pic.twitter.com/ZDXtcdZQYP — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 21, 2020

