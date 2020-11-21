Twitter explodes as Chelsea move to the top of the table with a win against Newcastle United

Chelsea beat Newcastle United by 2-0 at St. James' Park, courtesy of a Federico Fernandez own goal and a second-half strike from Tammy Abraham.
The Blues controlled most of the game and registered a comfortable victory despite not being at their best. By picking up three points, Frank Lampard's side moved to the top of the Premier League table.
It was an ominous start from Chelsea, as Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham forced two sensational saves from Karl Darlow inside the opening ten minutes.
A well-worked corner moments later handed Chelsea the lead, as Federico Fernandez turned the ball into the back of his own net.
There were a couple of half-chances for Newcastle whenever the visitors surrendered possession. Allan Saint-Maximin was denied by a block from N'Golo Kante, while Joelinton lined one up from 45 yards when he saw Edouard Mendy off his line.
Chelsea, however, remained quite comfortable.
Chelsea finished the half in sloppy fashion and struggled to threaten in the opening exchanges of the second half. Isaac Hayden fluffed his lines from close range before Joelinton failed to capitalize from the center of the 18-yard box.
Werner, in particular, was uncharacteristically wasteful in the final third.
Werner made amends with a moment of magic for Chelsea
The German, however, tore through the Newcastle defense and put the ball on a platter for Abraham to double Chelsea's advantage later in the game. Given Newcastle's lack of creativity, the game was all but over for them.
The Blues managed to maintain complete control of the ball and see out the game comfortably. After their convincing victory, Lampard and his young squad will travel to Rennes for their Champions League group stage outing.
