Twitter explodes as Chelsea record comfortable 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur hosted Chelsea in what was expected to be another tricky Premier League encounter for Thomas Tuchel and co. The Blues, however, brushed aside their London rivals, as they recorded a 3-0 victory to go level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.
Kepa Arrizabalaga got a rare start in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy, while Jorginho and Mate Kovacic started in midfield ahead of the ever-reliable N'Golo Kante. As for Tottenham Hotspur, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane started up front, while new signings Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal were also handed starts at the back.
Chelsea turn on the style with 3 goals after the interval
In what was an intriguing first half that was well contested, neither side succeeded in putting the ball into the back of the net. Tuchel made a substitution at half-time, as he opted to withdraw Mason Mount for Kante. The French midfielder made quite the impact in the second half, as he scored a deflected goal after Thiago Silva broke the deadlock with a stunning header.
Chelsea looked comfortable in the second half and saw off the game rather comfortably, with Tottenham forward Harry Kane once again misfiring in front of goal.
Antonio Rudiger's late goal added gloss to the scoreline, with the German putting the icing on the cake deep into stoppage to confirm what turned out to be a resounding win for Chelsea in the London derby. The Blues now have 13 points from five games and are unbeaten in the Premier League, as they continue to go from strength to strength under Tuchel.
Ahead of the game, Arsenal legend Paul Merson predicted Chelsea to record a victory in an exclusive column with Sportskeeda. He didn't quite get his scoreline prediction right, but the result turned out to be absolutely spot on in favor of the Blues.
"I don't see anything other than a Chelsea win. As for Spurs, this has been the way for quite a while now. They get to a certain place and start playing well, but suddenly, they face a struggling side and lose rather comprehensively! Crystal Palace scored two late goals, but Spurs never looked like winning even when it was 1-0."
As Chelsea returned to the Premier League summit, here are some of the best tweets from the game.
