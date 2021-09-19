Twitter explodes as Chelsea record comfortable 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur hosted Chelsea in what was expected to be another tricky Premier League encounter for Thomas Tuchel and co. The Blues, however, brushed aside their London rivals, as they recorded a 3-0 victory to go level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

Kepa Arrizabalaga got a rare start in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy, while Jorginho and Mate Kovacic started in midfield ahead of the ever-reliable N'Golo Kante. As for Tottenham Hotspur, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane started up front, while new signings Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal were also handed starts at the back.

Chelsea turn on the style with 3 goals after the interval

In what was an intriguing first half that was well contested, neither side succeeded in putting the ball into the back of the net. Tuchel made a substitution at half-time, as he opted to withdraw Mason Mount for Kante. The French midfielder made quite the impact in the second half, as he scored a deflected goal after Thiago Silva broke the deadlock with a stunning header.

Chelsea looked comfortable in the second half and saw off the game rather comfortably, with Tottenham forward Harry Kane once again misfiring in front of goal.

Antonio Rudiger's late goal added gloss to the scoreline, with the German putting the icing on the cake deep into stoppage to confirm what turned out to be a resounding win for Chelsea in the London derby. The Blues now have 13 points from five games and are unbeaten in the Premier League, as they continue to go from strength to strength under Tuchel.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal legend Paul Merson predicted Chelsea to record a victory in an exclusive column with Sportskeeda. He didn't quite get his scoreline prediction right, but the result turned out to be absolutely spot on in favor of the Blues.

"I don't see anything other than a Chelsea win. As for Spurs, this has been the way for quite a while now. They get to a certain place and start playing well, but suddenly, they face a struggling side and lose rather comprehensively! Crystal Palace scored two late goals, but Spurs never looked like winning even when it was 1-0."

As Chelsea returned to the Premier League summit, here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo



Nearly 37 years old. He is out of this world. I genuinely don’t have enough words to describe that performance from Thiago Silva.Nearly 37 years old. He is out of this world. #CFC I genuinely don’t have enough words to describe that performance from Thiago Silva.



Nearly 37 years old. He is out of this world. #CFC

William Hill @WilliamHill Fewest goals conceded after five games of the 2021/22 Premier League season:



🔵 1 - Chelsea

🔵 1 - Man City

🔴 1 - Liverpool



Defence wins titles... but they can't all lift the trophy. 😅 Fewest goals conceded after five games of the 2021/22 Premier League season:



🔵 1 - Chelsea

🔵 1 - Man City

🔴 1 - Liverpool



Defence wins titles... but they can't all lift the trophy. 😅 https://t.co/wPjwR6AbkA

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Six games in and Chelsea haven't conceded a goal in open play in the Premier League.



More impressively, Chelsea now have more Premier League clean sheets (15) than they've conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. Six games in and Chelsea haven't conceded a goal in open play in the Premier League.



More impressively, Chelsea now have more Premier League clean sheets (15) than they've conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel.

Squawka Football @Squawka Chelsea have now kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. 🤯 Chelsea have now kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. 🤯 https://t.co/KeaDNUKdDY

William Hill @WilliamHill Chelsea have won six consecutive Premier League London derbies away from home for the first time in their history:



W 0-1 vs Fulham

W 0-1 vs Spurs

W 1-4 vs Crystal Palace

W 0-1 vs West Ham

W 0-2 vs Arsenal

W 0-3 vs Spurs



Just the one goal conceded. 😳 Chelsea have won six consecutive Premier League London derbies away from home for the first time in their history:



W 0-1 vs Fulham

W 0-1 vs Spurs

W 1-4 vs Crystal Palace

W 0-1 vs West Ham

W 0-2 vs Arsenal

W 0-3 vs Spurs



Just the one goal conceded. 😳 https://t.co/gR4wiRfuOw

Squawka Football @Squawka César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Marcos Alonso (all 5) had more touches in the opposition box than Harry Kane (2) during Chelsea's 3-0 win against Spurs.



He still doesn't have a Premier League goal this season. 🤦‍♂️ César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Marcos Alonso (all 5) had more touches in the opposition box than Harry Kane (2) during Chelsea's 3-0 win against Spurs.



He still doesn't have a Premier League goal this season. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/cTEqePaVr7

Conn @ConnCFC Tuchel is the best manager in the world. First half Chelsea were ass, he made a change at half time and we absolutely dominated Tottenham. Tuchel is the best manager in the world. First half Chelsea were ass, he made a change at half time and we absolutely dominated Tottenham.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea went to the Emirates and made light work of them & now went to Tottenham and made light work of them too. Kings of London. Chelsea went to the Emirates and made light work of them & now went to Tottenham and made light work of them too. Kings of London.

Trey @UTDTrey Ngl I'm worried about this Chelsea team Ngl I'm worried about this Chelsea team

‘ @vintageredss Chelsea are so boring with their look at us winning 2-0 comfortably every week, how about scoring a last minute winner then conceding a penalty and still winning anyway Chelsea are so boring with their look at us winning 2-0 comfortably every week, how about scoring a last minute winner then conceding a penalty and still winning anyway

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN How are we supposed to stop these lot, like seriously, i have no idea how any team in the Premier League can stop this Chelsea side How are we supposed to stop these lot, like seriously, i have no idea how any team in the Premier League can stop this Chelsea side

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea in 5 PL games have scored 12 goals and conceded just the 1. That’s crazy to think about considering we’ve played, Tottenham, Arsenal & Liverpool. Chelsea in 5 PL games have scored 12 goals and conceded just the 1. That’s crazy to think about considering we’ve played, Tottenham, Arsenal & Liverpool.

Also Read

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Chelsea are joint top of the league with 13 points having played Arsenal away, Liverpool away and Spurs away in their first 5 games. #CFC Chelsea are joint top of the league with 13 points having played Arsenal away, Liverpool away and Spurs away in their first 5 games. #CFC

Also Read: Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in eventful 2-1 win for Manchester United

Edited by Vishal Subramanian