Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in 2-1 Juventus victory against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to avoid a season without UEFA Champions League football when Juventus welcomed Napoli to Turin on Wednesday. The Bianconeri needed a win to stay in the top four of Serie A, as Andrea Pirlo and co hoped to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against Torino.

Juventus started the game 12 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan. With the title almost out of reach, it was clear that anything other than three points against Napoli would be catastrophic, as the Partenopei were fifth in the table, tied on points with the Bianconeri.

Pirlo made two changes to the team that drew against Torino, bringing in Gianluigi Buffon for Wojciech Szczesny and Adrien Rabiot for Dejan Kulusevski. Cristiano Ronaldo continued to lead the line, desperate to increase his lead in the race for the Serie A Golden Boot. However, with six wins in their last seven games in all competitions, Napoli came into the game in red hot form, desperate to pile further misery on their bitter rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus the perfect start to the game

Juventus looked good in the opening exchanges and came close to scoring in the second minute when Cristiano Ronaldo missed an easy opportunity to put his team ahead. However, the Portuguese international soon had a second bite of the cherry.

Federico Chiesa showed fantastic skills on the wing before pulling it back for the Juventus No. 7 in the box in the 13th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo then broke away from his marker and put the ball into the far bottom corner, scoring his 32nd goal of the season.

The home side threatened to double their lead, but the game went into the break with Juventus leading 1-0. After the interval, Napoli were very quick off the blocks and piled the pressure on the Bianconeri. However, Pirlo’s players managed to weather the storm, as Paulo Dybala came off the bench and doubled the lead for his team.

Napoli won a penalty in the dying minutes of the game which was converted by Lorenzo Insigne. It resulted in a nervy end to the game for the home side, but the game ended 2-1.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an intriguing contest at the Allianz Stadium.

- 25 goals in 26 Serie A games this season.



- 32 goals in 36 games all competitions this season.



- 97 goals in 125 games for Juventus.



36 years old.



Cristiano Ronaldo. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/M0XohHpRkH — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has now 37 goal contributions in 36 games for Juventus this season 🤯



36 years old and still going strong 🐐 pic.twitter.com/leEFu95Tih — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) April 7, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has directly contributed to 49% of Juventus goals in the Serie A this season whilst being the league top scorer.



HE'S 36 YEARS OF AGE!! 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/jOreQccev1 — Swen (@totalsiuu) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Federico Chiesa has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight games for Juventus.



⚽️ 4 goals

🅰️ 4 assists



In superb form. 👌 pic.twitter.com/EndXbzVTWB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has 6 Goal contributions (3 goals 3 Assists) in 6 Games vs Napoli for Juventus.



Big game player 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Y12sh7PVco — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 7, 2021

FT 2-1. A much improved performance from #Juventus & another top class display from Gigi Buffon who was immense throughout pic.twitter.com/SGXpytlTKN — Adam Digby (@Adz77) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

FT: Juventus 2-1 Napoli



Biggest win of Andrea Pirlo’s coaching career. He survives, as Juve return to the top 3. Plenty of work still to do to clinch #UCL next season, but an important step in the right direction. Where would they be without Chiesa & Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/l2cNVDruVu — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 7, 2021

Paulo Dybala comes on for his first Serie A appearance since January 10 🙏



And scores within five minutes 😎 pic.twitter.com/v3AMZPAs4U — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

Federico Chiesa’s game by numbers vs. Napoli:



44 touches

11 duels won

5 touches in opp. box

5/5 take-ons

5 tackles

5 ball recoveries

3 shots

1 foul won

1 assist



He keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/WoiLsknQsB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

Juventus 2-1 Napoli FT:



Shots: 12-14

Shots on target: 3-4

Passing accuracy: 88%-89%

Possession: 47%-53% https://t.co/YPS81SAjOL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 25+ goals and achieving the things he is with a terrible Juve squad is not talk about enough 🤔 — MYTMESSI (@bmytho10) April 7, 2021

FT: Juventus 2-1 Napoli



Ronaldo Goal ⚽

25 Serie A Goals 🔥

Top Scorer of Serie A 🐐

Important win 💪 pic.twitter.com/a7b9LyxBr0 — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) April 7, 2021

Federico Chiesa was a highly influential signing for Juventus. I don't think he's rated enough, the insane output and the way he operates on the flanks is a thing of beauty.



Deserves more respect and recognition 👏 pic.twitter.com/bE5oOqCuDe — Kaz ☄ (@cronaldoogoat) April 7, 2021

Juventus climbed to 3rd in the #SerieA standings after beating Napoli 2-1 in Turin, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo & Paulo Dybala goals #SSFootball — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) April 7, 2021

No matter how poor Juventus may be , Cristiano Ronaldo will always do his thing. My GOAT — 𝕆𝕞𝕠 𝔸𝕝𝕙𝕒𝕛𝕚 𝔸𝕘𝕓𝕒 🌍🕊️ (@_TundeMoore) April 7, 2021