Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi stars in PSG's 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale

Lionel Messi guided Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 2-1 win over Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly. This was the Parisian giants' first pre-season game in Japan.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the first half. Messi struck the ball with his weaker right foot which saw the ball end up in the back of the net via a deflection.

PSG doubled their lead through youngster Arnaud Kalimuendo just before the hour mark.

Kawasaki Frontale, however, did have a decent showing in the game and were rewarded with a goal of their own late in the game. Kazuya Yamamura pulled a goal back for the home side with six minutes remaining in the game.

Christophe Galtier's side, however, held on to record a narrow win in Tokyo.

Football fans on Twitter had plenty of reactions for PSG's game against Kawasaki Frontale. Tweets ranged from Messi's performance to crediting Kawasaki's resilience and also praising Kalimuendo for his efforts.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Gouri🍻 @GouriCuler Next season will be way better for me with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m sure

: Messi at the end of last season



Now he seems really motivated on the pitch and is heavily involved in their goals.



Messi fans," Put on your seat belts, because we're going to have fun this season” Next season will be way better for me with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m sure: Messi at the end of last seasonNow he seems really motivated on the pitch and is heavily involved in their goals.Messi fans," Put on your seat belts, because we're going to have fun this season”

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Messi scores and Ramos is the first one to congratulate. Messi scores and Ramos is the first one to congratulate. https://t.co/YOYFeUtZXk

Nana😹 @qwofyelement Messi, neymar, mbappe can't hit over 3.5 goals against Kawasaki? where are those farmers from? Messi, neymar, mbappe can't hit over 3.5 goals against Kawasaki? where are those farmers from?

Princess 👑 @ItsYammiii Kawasaki defend very well. They knew what to expect and they played accordingly Kawasaki defend very well. They knew what to expect and they played accordingly

MT @6dombele kawasaki would be cl contenders kawasaki would be cl contenders

Messi FC 🐐 @LM7joe10 Messi is playing good and I have to admit that PSG playing good football now.

Hope It's a Messi Season. Messi is playing good and I have to admit that PSG playing good football now.Hope It's a Messi Season.

Picks for free☘️Apuestil @apuestil Thanks Kawasaki. PSG is in Holidays 🏖️MODE ON Thanks Kawasaki. PSG is in Holidays 🏖️MODE ON😐😐😐

Dan Orlowitz @aishiterutokyo I mean whatever, PSG have scored and this game is probably over, but that was a superb 30 minutes by Kawasaki Frontale, playing more defensively than we've seen from them in most of the last five seasons. I mean whatever, PSG have scored and this game is probably over, but that was a superb 30 minutes by Kawasaki Frontale, playing more defensively than we've seen from them in most of the last five seasons.

🦅 @Ani7ii Ekitike and Kalimuendo as our back up for MNM, we don't need to sign another striker. Ekitike and Kalimuendo as our back up for MNM, we don't need to sign another striker.

EndlesslyParisian🇳🇱🇸🇳 @EndlesslyParis1 Kalimuendo needs to stay in Paris!! Kalimuendo needs to stay in Paris!!

Baheer_PSG🇦🇫 @BaheerB I hope kalimuendo and ekitike get a good amount of game time next season. Could be potential new mbappes. I hope kalimuendo and ekitike get a good amount of game time next season. Could be potential new mbappes.

Saty @TyagiCuler Kalimuendo/Sarabia - Mbappe - Messi



Neymarketing should be on the wings or he can fuck off Kalimuendo/Sarabia - Mbappe - Messi Neymarketing should be on the wings or he can fuck off

Context Penaldo @contextpenaldo Messi has more goals in preseason than Ronaldo has training appearances Messi has more goals in preseason than Ronaldo has training appearances 😭😭😭

Football Daily @footballdaily PSG fans in Japan invade the teams training session



...That knee slide though 🤣 PSG fans in Japan invade the teams training session ...That knee slide though 🤣 https://t.co/zs8o2ULVZ8

Yung Lee @Libin01760702 The only positive thing about PSG is Messi. The only positive thing about PSG is Messi. 🐐 https://t.co/pOO0skxSxy

PRESIDER @iam_presider @PSG_English @neymarjr We should be 7 up by now! Galtier should step up! @PSG_English @neymarjr We should be 7 up by now! Galtier should step up!

j @SanKeylorNavas1 @Frrgi21 Neymar is so bad man, we need scamacca @Frrgi21 Neymar is so bad man, we need scamacca

• @QWW_Fcb We all know that deep inside Ramos must like Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo. We all know that deep inside Ramos must like Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/ASyUmDdof9

PSG still have two more pre-season games to play in Japan. The Parisian giants are scheduled to take on Urawa Red Diamonds on July 23 before ending their tour with a game against Gamba Osaka two days later.

Christophe Galtier's side will play Clermont Foot away from home on the opening day of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on August 6. Before that, they will take on Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on July 31.

Big things will be expected from Lionel Messi and PSG enter a new era under Christophe Galtier

It is fair to say that Lionel Messi did not have the best 2021-22 season based on his lofty standards. The 35-year-old forward took his time to adapt to his new surroundings in France following his free transfer from FC Barcelona last summer.

Messi contributed just 11 goals and 15 assists for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only six of those goals were scored in Ligue 1.

The Argentine forward will be expected to have a much better season as Paris Saint-Germain begin their new era under Christophe Galtier. According to recent reports, the newly appointed manager could tweak the tactics to get the best out of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier plans to make tactical tweaks to get the most out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, according to L’Equipe (via PSGTalk). dlvr.it/SVBrNg Newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier plans to make tactical tweaks to get the most out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, according to L’Equipe (via PSGTalk). dlvr.it/SVBrNg

It is worth noting that Messi has entered the final year of his PSG contract. The club are keen to renew his contract for another season which could see him stay in Paris until the summer of 2024.

