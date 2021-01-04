Twitter explodes as Manchester City thrash Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge 

Manchester City took Chelsea to the cleaners, beating them 3-1 at Stamford Bridge through first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne. Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench and scored the consolation goal for Chelsea late on.
After a slow start to the game in the first 10 minutes, City took off and never looked back. Gundogan was cleverly played in by Foden on the edge of the box, but it was all his work to turn inside and bury a fine shot past Edouard Mendy to break the deadlock.
Just two minutes and 55 seconds later, Foden trapped the right-hand side of Chelsea's back line and slotted home the second goal after de Bruyne played a cheeky pass through Cesar Azpilicueta's legs.
De Bruyne then went on to haunt his former club like he has done several times before, tripling Manchester City's lead. He had first played in Raheem Sterling through on goal with a cushioned header during a Chelsea counter, before eventually rounding-off the move himself after the winger struck the frame of goal.
Manchester City regained their blistering pace, touch and precision, while Chelsea, who were on top of the table less than a month ago, are now with one win in their last six Premier League outings.
The game cried for a response from them, but despite a host of attacking changes made by Lampard, the team failed to gel together against City's intensity.
Hudson-Odoi's goal was merely a consolation goal, as the game was all but over at half-time. On that note, here are the best Tweets from an entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge.
