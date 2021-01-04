Twitter explodes as Manchester City thrash Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge 

Manchester City took Chelsea to the cleaners, beating them 3-1 at Stamford Bridge through first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne. Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench and scored the consolation goal for Chelsea late on.

After a slow start to the game in the first 10 minutes, City took off and never looked back. Gundogan was cleverly played in by Foden on the edge of the box, but it was all his work to turn inside and bury a fine shot past Edouard Mendy to break the deadlock.

Just two minutes and 55 seconds later, Foden trapped the right-hand side of Chelsea's back line and slotted home the second goal after de Bruyne played a cheeky pass through Cesar Azpilicueta's legs.

De Bruyne then went on to haunt his former club like he has done several times before, tripling Manchester City's lead. He had first played in Raheem Sterling through on goal with a cushioned header during a Chelsea counter, before eventually rounding-off the move himself after the winger struck the frame of goal.

Manchester City regained their blistering pace, touch and precision, while Chelsea, who were on top of the table less than a month ago, are now with one win in their last six Premier League outings.

The game cried for a response from them, but despite a host of attacking changes made by Lampard, the team failed to gel together against City's intensity.

Hudson-Odoi's goal was merely a consolation goal, as the game was all but over at half-time. On that note, here are the best Tweets from an entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City Twitter reactions

That scoreline massively flattered Chelsea. Man City impressive and without doubt still the biggest threat to #LFC's Premier League crown. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 3, 2021

When it just ain’t your day. pic.twitter.com/vfmzdRpkbd — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2021

3-0 Shambles from Chelsea — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2021

Chelsea came out taking the game to City first 15, City have a chance, score, and put themselves fully in control and score again. The sheer difference in quality, intensity, and self-belief is astonishing. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 3, 2021

Gundogan's just sent Thiago Silva back to 2020 with that turn — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 3, 2021

Zinchenko, Gundogan and KDB whenever they play Chelsea pic.twitter.com/3r1Glp9q7G — ُ (@mcfctj_) January 3, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan scores in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since 2018.



⚽️ vs. Newcastle

⚽️ vs. Chelsea



Firing City into the lead. pic.twitter.com/iCTQ4r7dIH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% tackles won

90% pass accuracy

3/3 successful take ons

3 shots

1 goal



One of Man City’s most consistent performers this season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wbWeMHy5qU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 3, 2021

Gundogan has been a world class midfielder for a good 8 years now. One of the most underrated players of the decade for sure. — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) January 3, 2021

Someone just said on my live stream that if Thiago had put in the half that Gundogan just did everyone would be losing their minds...they're not wrong are they? — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 3, 2021

Phil Foden created more chances (3) than any other Man City player in the opening 45 minutes against Chelsea.



And he has a goal and an assist. pic.twitter.com/xxNREmJ3it — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

Phil Foden has surely got one of the most disproportionate 'ability : haircut' ratios in the current game. Such a good player, such a terrible barnet. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 3, 2021

Phil Foden to Chelsea's new recruits: pic.twitter.com/LkIXSNy3u5 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) January 3, 2021

Foden is better than Havertz — Trey (@UTDTrey) January 3, 2021

Mendy showing his Kepabilities — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) January 3, 2021

Roy Keane on Chelsea's performance against Man City: "They need a miracle to get back in this game. They've been shocking." pic.twitter.com/djb5W72pIC — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 3, 2021

City haven't outclassed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge like this since the Hiddink spell of "The Mourinho season".



It really, really shouldn't be happening now #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 3, 2021

Ruben Dias has fully transformed Manchester City’s defence, the media won’t give him the praise he deserves but he’s been unbelievable since joining. — TC. (@totalcristiano) January 3, 2021

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/DWjo6QPbof — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 3, 2021

4 - Kevin De Bruyne has now scored four goals against Chelsea in the Premier League; the most a former player has netted against the Blues in the competition. Vengeance. pic.twitter.com/Aatitn60eW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 44 PL goals since the start of last season:



🅰️ 28 assists

⚽️ 16 goals



Outrageous numbers. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VDfNBJNKrw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 3, 2021

Rodri made more recoveries (4) and more tackles (3) than any other City player in the first half against Chelsea.



Dominant in the midfield. pic.twitter.com/YACBqa1NQ1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

The only positive for #CFC after that half display is that the fans aren’t there to pass judgement. #CHEMCI — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) January 3, 2021

11 - This is just the 11th time in Premier League history that Chelsea have trailed by 3+ goals at half time of a game, while they've only managed to avoid losing in one of the previous 10 (D1 L9). Sentenced. pic.twitter.com/dewbnCpLV9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta goes to Anthony Taylor at h-t, questioning some decision, but he should be having a word with his naive, hesitant #cfc team, failing to respond to marvellous fluid movement of #mcfc. Rodri, Gundo, Foden, KDB outstanding. City ruthless, Chelsea toothless. #CHEMCI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 3, 2021

Frank needs to get a message to his team that they don't need to socially distance themselves from City players. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) January 3, 2021

THIS is our approach down 3 coming out of half-time???



Worrying is a massive understatement. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 3, 2021

Hudson-Odoi 3-1.



Nice tap in at the far post. Chelsea's best player in recent weeks who was left on the bench. #CFC #CHEMCI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2021

Hudson Odoi came off the bench both against Arsenal and City and got a goal and an assist ✍️ — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) January 3, 2021

3-1 #CFC...two academy players combine. Hudson-Odoi converts Mount's cross. Wonder what some more well paid and higher profile players have been doing? #CHEMCI — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) January 3, 2021

Man City are toying with us!! We cannot even get the ball. Just want this game to end. #CHEMCI — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 3, 2021

Cannot believe Chelsea spent 50 million on Chilwell! He's a like an apron. Nice at the front but wide open at the back — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 3, 2021

Dear Chelsea fans,



We’re ready to welcome you.



Kind Regards,

FC Spartak Moscowpic.twitter.com/3sohEfDcns — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) January 3, 2021

Great win for City and Pep Guardiola,

Their title prospects are hardly over.

Poor from Chelsea in their own backyard,

Much to consider for Frank Lampard.

..........I’m well aware I’ll be never be a bard. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2021

Whatever happens to Frank Lampard, I’ll never apologize for wanting him as manager, nor do I regret that he has been.



Thanks to him Chelsea’s future is very bright at least on paper. If he was sacked, the next manager would be thanking him for the squad they’d be inheriting. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 3, 2021

