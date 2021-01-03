Twitter explodes as Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu 

Real Madrid made light work of Celta Vigo on Saturday, beating them 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio's goals.
In what was a complete performance both at the back and front, Zinedine Zidane's men went top of the table with this victory, although Atletico Madrid have games in hand.
Nevertheless, it was a job well done, as Real Madrid started without Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid's opener was a result of them embarking on a brutal counter-attack early on. Iago Aspas came close to scoring early for Celta Vigo before Asensio charged down the other end and laid a fine cross for Vazquez to open the scoring.
Celta Vigo struggled to get back into the game after the first goal hit their confidence level, with Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal almost doubling Real Madrid's lead in the first half.
Aspas' influence also reduced as the game wore on.
Vazquez then returned the favor to Asensio by setting up the second. It was the latter's first goal of the season, and deservedly so because he was in the scheme of almost all of Real Madrid's attacks.
Celta Vigo did see more of the ball in the second half but didn't create anything substantial to test Thibaut Courtois.
Benzema should have rolled the ball into the back of the net once again. However, Real Madrid's intense pressing and sharpness ensured a well-deserved clean sheet.
Los Blancos have scored in each of their last 28 home league matches against Celta, which happens to be their current longest scoring run at home.
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo on Twitter
Also read: Real Madrid News Roundup: Hazard attracting interest from Manchester City, club touted to make summer move for Salah, and more - 2nd January 2020
Also, read Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos provides a cryptic update about his future – Reports.Published 03 Jan 2021, 03:53 IST