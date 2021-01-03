Twitter explodes as Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu 

Real Madrid made light work of Celta Vigo on Saturday, beating them 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio's goals.

In what was a complete performance both at the back and front, Zinedine Zidane's men went top of the table with this victory, although Atletico Madrid have games in hand.

Nevertheless, it was a job well done, as Real Madrid started without Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid's opener was a result of them embarking on a brutal counter-attack early on. Iago Aspas came close to scoring early for Celta Vigo before Asensio charged down the other end and laid a fine cross for Vazquez to open the scoring.

Celta Vigo struggled to get back into the game after the first goal hit their confidence level, with Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal almost doubling Real Madrid's lead in the first half.

Aspas' influence also reduced as the game wore on.

Vazquez then returned the favor to Asensio by setting up the second. It was the latter's first goal of the season, and deservedly so because he was in the scheme of almost all of Real Madrid's attacks.

Celta Vigo did see more of the ball in the second half but didn't create anything substantial to test Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema should have rolled the ball into the back of the net once again. However, Real Madrid's intense pressing and sharpness ensured a well-deserved clean sheet.

Los Blancos have scored in each of their last 28 home league matches against Celta, which happens to be their current longest scoring run at home.

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo on Twitter

6' Asensio assists Vazquez 🤝



53' Vazquez assists Asensio 🤝



Real Madrid are top of La Liga! pic.twitter.com/GYzlG5cubb — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

3 - #Lucas Vázquez has scored three goals vs Celta de Vigo in all competitions, more than vs any opponent in his Top-Flight career (level vs Real Sociedad). Joker@realmadriden#RealMadridCelta pic.twitter.com/KsVPnIWc2V — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2021

Inviting Aspas to miss a 1v1 to create a counter-attacking situation where immense aerial threat Lucas Vázquez scores a header the other way. 4-D chess. pic.twitter.com/FH1HESdAvA — Om (@OmVAsports) January 2, 2021

3 players were criticized by anti-Zidane FC when the lineups were out. Nacho, Asensio and Vázquez.

Nacho started the attack with a goal line clearance.

Asensio made the assist.

Lucas Vázquez finished it off.



Pipe down! pic.twitter.com/wxgvYrGIwh — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) January 2, 2021

Goals in 2021



Vazquez: 1

Messi: 0



I know my 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ctzF06u5EI — sic (@realftmadrid) January 2, 2021

Kudos to Zidane too - for keeping Lucas V and Asensio on wings, and leaving Hazard on bench even tho he's been fit / available again for quite a while now. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 2, 2021

First bit of football in 2021 and it’s a Lucas Vazquez goal on a Marco Asensio assist. I love Real Madrid — Ryan. (@Rygista) January 2, 2021

Since Nolito sent Aspas thru for that early chance, neither have really been in the game / not been able to link up. Madrid very solid / not missing Ramos. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 2, 2021

Real Madrid's first goal:

Asensio ➡️ Vazquez



Real Madrid's second goal:

Vazquez ➡️ Asensio pic.twitter.com/1EU6Z1Nmgp — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 2, 2021

Marco Asensio scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/f1DswNhuh4 — Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta



⚽Asensio

🅰️Lucas Vazquez — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 2, 2021

Modric also super in build-up, robbing Celta high and setting move in motion. Celta been easy pickings for very clever Madrid tonight. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 2, 2021

4 - @Lucasvazquez91 y @marcoasensio10 han sido el cuarto duo que ha marcado y se han asistido mutuamente en un partido de esta liga tras Joao Félix-Correa, Marcos Llorente-Luis Suárez (con el @Atleti ante el Granada), y Roger-De Frutos (con el @LevanteUD ante el Getafe). Sociedad pic.twitter.com/StIwL3eQQq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2021

🚨 ¡Año nuevo, vida nueva para el Madrid!

📍 Lucas Vázquez y Asensio crean una nueva sociedad en el Di Stéfano

📍 Aspas y Nolito se marcharon lesionados

🏆 #LaLiga #Jornada17 #RealMadridCelta

📡 En directo: https://t.co/eSUgYilu0N pic.twitter.com/30jA1mcMgj — Diario AS (@diarioas) January 2, 2021

Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane’s job was on the line:



• 8 games.

• 7 wins.

• 1 draw.

• 16 goals scored.

• 3 goals conceded. pic.twitter.com/opaMuKI5cB — TC. (@totalcristiano) January 2, 2021

Real Madrid have played 30 La Liga games with Ferland Mendy in the starting XI.



They haven't lost any of them 💪 pic.twitter.com/lP0zAQrczo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 2, 2021

