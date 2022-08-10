Two new Barcelona signings could leave for free this week if not registered in time: Reports

Barcelona's ambitions to rebuild their squad could suffer a significant setback if their new recruits are not registered with La Liga in time. The Catalan club's Bosman transfers, Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie, could leave them on a free transfer without even kicking a ball in the 2022-23 campaign for them.

ESPN reports that the two players will have an opportunity to leave Barcelona as free agents, owing to a clause in their contracts. The Spanish giants will get the new season underway on Saturday (August 13) when they face Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp.

However, neither Christensen nor Kessie have been registered yet. All of Barcelona's new recruits, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde await their inscription in La Liga. Since the Catalans paid a transfer fee for these three, they cannot leave for free if they are not registered.

Kessie and Christensen, however, will both get the opportunity to leave, just as they arrived, for free. Blaugrana's camp is positive and are confident that it will not come to that as president Joan Laporta believes he has it all under control.

Barcelona, of course, have until the end of August to register their players in the Spanish top-flight. However, Kessie and Christensen's clause will allow them to leave after the first matchday itself.

ESPN reported that the Catalans are prepared for the worst case scenario. If the players wish to leave, they will try to talk to their respective agents and persuade them to wait until the end of August to be registered.

The La Liga giants have forked out around €150 million on their summer signings already. In total, they were able to generate a handsome sum of €600 million, courtesy of the sale of their domestic television rights sale for 25 years and 24.5% stake in Barca Studios.

Yet, Barcelona have fallen short of managing enough incoming cash to allow them to register all their summer recruits and contract renewals. That is an additional worry for Xavi Hernandez. Since both Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele signed contracts after their previous ones expired, they will also be unable to play like other signings made this window.

Gerard Pique willing to make big sacrifice for Barcelona this season

In a considerate gesture towards the club, Blaugrana veteran Gerard Pique has offered to play for free in the 2022-23 season. Aware of the La Liga giants' current financial crisis which is giving them problems with the registry of their players, AS reported that the 35-year-old is willing to sacrifice his wages.

He is believed to have sat down for dinner with Joan Laporta and asked him to modify his contract as per the terms that will suit Barcelona. Pique has also accepted that he has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi but will do his part to help the club.

