"Two year deal discussed" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona star is close to joining Juventus 

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is close to agreeing to a deal with Juventus.

The Italian transfer guru has claimed that the Serie A giants could soon reach an agreement with Depay's camp over a two-year deal. Documents are set to be exchanged in the coming days, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly out of the race, along with any Turkish clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Two year deal discussed - waiting for the official documents in the next days.



No Spurs, no Turkish clubs in the race. Memphis Depay update. Juventus are getting closer to an agreement with Depay’s camp, talks are progressing well - positive contact also today.Two year deal discussed - waiting for the official documents in the next days.No Spurs, no Turkish clubs in the race. Memphis Depay update. Juventus are getting closer to an agreement with Depay’s camp, talks are progressing well - positive contact also today. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #JuventusTwo year deal discussed - waiting for the official documents in the next days.No Spurs, no Turkish clubs in the race. https://t.co/HuhwJsDl1W

The 28-year-old forward only joined the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer after leaving Lyon following five successful seasons. Depay enjoyed an excellent start to life at the Camp Nou, but he picked up an injury near the end of 2021 and struggled to ever truly recover from it.

Barcelona brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January, with winger Ousmane Dembele also fighting his way back into Xavi Hernandez's side. With the summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the Dutch international's future looks bleak for the Catalonian giants.

Depay has just a year left on his current deal and with Barca reportedly in desperate need of lowering their wage bill in order to register new players, the attacker could soon be on his way out. In total, the former Manchester United player scored 13 times in 38 appearances for the Blaugrana last term.

Xavi Hernandez claims that Barcelona 'are working on registering all the players'

Barcelona have arguably been the big story from the transfer window so far this summer. Many thought that their perilous financial situation would lead to a quiet window, but the activation of levers in the club has allowed them to sign some of European football's best players.

They start their La Liga campaign tomorrow at home to Rayo Vallecano and are reportedly still unable to register several of their new signings. In a press conference, Xavi stated (as per Barcelona's official website):

“We are working on registering all the players. We are highly optimistic here at the club. We have had a great preseason, but the hour of truth will come this Saturday.

“We have a very good squad, but we have to show that we are better on the pitch. The favourite to win the league is always the team that won the season before. But we are a strong candidate. We still have until August 31 to plan things in the transfer market. It depends on which players leave."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Barcelona have sold 24.5% of Barca Studios to the company Orpheus Media for £85m with the sale expecting to allow them to register a number of their new signings this week Barcelona have sold 24.5% of Barca Studios to the company Orpheus Media for £85m with the sale expecting to allow them to register a number of their new signings this week 💰 https://t.co/4zX9ehadPS

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat