“UEFA clearly don’t watch football” - Fans mock Champions League Team of the Season after Real Madrid hero misses out

Fans have poked fun as UEFA revealed the 2023-24 Champions League Team of the Season which does not include Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos. The team was chosen by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on the players' performances from different clubs in the competitions this season.

The Champions League Team of the Season includes Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel as the goalkeeper, while Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger, and Dortmund's Mats Hummels and Ian Maatsen were named as the defenders.

UEFA has chosen Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, and Madrid's Jude Bellingham for the midfield. Manchester City's Phil Foden, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, and Los Blancos' Vinícius Júnior were listed as the forwards in the Champions League Team of the Season.

Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing UEFA's choices and decisions regarding the Team of the Season. Many were disappointed as Toni Kroos, who had an impressive season, did not make it to the list. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"How is Kroos not on there? 😂😂 what a joke"

Another added:

"Kroos not being in this list makes this entire thing redundant and outright dross. UEFA can swivel on it"

"No toni kross this is insane," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Vitnha over KROOS 😂"

Another wrote:

"Vitinha 😂🤡"

"Kroos not making it over Vitinha 💀 yeah he’s not making the Ballon d’or podium," posted another.

One user wrote:

"A team of best players from Champions 23-24 without Toni Kroos and Frdr Valverde, it must be a joke 🤣🤣🤣"

While another wrote:

"Where’s Mbappe ???"

Real Madrid claimed their 15th Champions League title, with Carlo Ancelotti's squad bagging a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

Toni Kroos passes on iconic #8 shirt to Fede Valverde after Real Madrid's Champions League win

Toni Kroos played his last match for Real Madrid in the UCL final as the German midfielder announced his decision to retire following Euro 2024 on May 21. He recently passed his iconic number 8 shirt to Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde.

Following Los Blancos' 15th title win, Carlo Ancelotti's squad stepped out to celebrate with their fans, during which the club veteran said (via B/R Football's X handle):

"At the moment my No. 8 is available... it's a pleasure to give it to this guy, Fede Valverde."

Toni Kroos joined the Spanish club from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 21 titles during his tenure at Los Blancos. This includes four La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopa de España, five UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and five FIFA Club World Cups.