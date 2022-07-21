UFC star Paddy Pimblett predicts who will score more goals between Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has backed Liverpool new signing Darwin Nunez to outscore Manchester City forward Erling Haaland this season.

Liverpool and Manchester City fought it out for the Premier League title last term, with the Cityzens emerging victorious by one point. They intend to maintain their chokehold over the English top-flight and have made major additions to their attack ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Reds have signed Nunez from Portuguese giants Benfica for a deal worth £85 million. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, have roped in Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million.

Nunez and Haaland's arrival sees the Premier League giants approach the new season with a proper number 9 this time. Pundits, experts and fans have thus been trying to predict who will score more goals between the two ahead of the campaign.

Pimblett has now got in on the act by explaining that he has complete faith in 'Nunez' to be more successful than his Manchester City counterpart. The UFC star and Liverpool fan also tipped the Uruguayan to compete with Mohamed Salah to become the Reds' top scorer next term.

"Nunez or Salah," Pimblett told BT Sport when asked who will score the most goals for the Reds this season.

"I've got complete faith in Nunez, I think he'll score more goals than Haaland this year."

Nunez has clocked just over 60 minutes of playing time across Liverpool's two pre-season friendlies so far. He has struggled to hit the ground since joining the Reds, with fans ripping into him for his miss against Manchester United in Thailand last week.

Haaland, on the other hand, is yet to feature for Manchester City. He was named on the bench for the Cityzens' exhibition match against Club America in the United States, but remained an unused substitute.

The Norway international is not in line to play his first match for Guardiola's side against Bayern Munich on Saturday (July 23). He seemingly confirmed it on Twitter.

Pimblett tips Liverpool win the Premier League over Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the Premier League by just one point last season. However, Pimblett believes the Reds will go one better and win the title this season. Asked where the Anfield outfit will finish in the top-flight, he said:

"First, we are going to come top of the league."

Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 6. Guardiola's side will take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on the following day (August 7).

