“United need him” - Jack Wilshere urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea target

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged Manchester United to sign West Ham United midfielder and Chelsea target Declan Rice.

The Red Devils and the Blues were linked with the Englishman earlier this summer. However, both teams have since gone on to focus their energies on other players.

United have made just one signing so far in the ongoing transfer window, bringing in Tyrell Malacia. They have been linked with a few midfielders and are set to complete the signing of Christian Eriksen (as per the Express). The Red Devils have also been in conversation with Barcelona about Frenkie de Jong.

Wilshere, however, believes Manchester United need to sign Rice to improve their midfield. He told talkSPORT (as quoted by the Express):

“I will tell you what you [United] need. Declan Rice. United need him.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make a move for Rice this summer. The Englishman's attributes and Premier League experience would make him an excellent signing for most clubs in the top flight.

However, West Ham's valuation of Rice could prove to be a stumbling block. Hammers boss David Moyes stated back in April that the 23-year-old would be worth "north" of £150 million (as quoted by The Sun). Rice's current contract at the London Stadium runs until the summer of 2024.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are yet to complete a signing this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, they are close to agreeing a fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling. Besides Sterling, Thomas Tuchel's side have also been linked with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Raphinha and Nathan Ake.

It is worth noting that Rice was initially part of Chelsea's academy before making the shift to West Ham.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice was excellent for West Ham last season

Rice played a key role for West Ham during the 2021-22 campaign. The Englishman made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers, scoring five goals and laying out four assists.

His exploits helped Moyes' side reach the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League and finish seventh in the Premier League.

Overall, Rice has made 192 appearances across all competitions for West Ham, contributing nine goals and nine assists. The midfielder has also won 32 caps for England, recording two goals.

