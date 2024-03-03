"Until it's over" - Darwin Nunez makes social media post as he scores late Liverpool winner against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez recently took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures of him in action during the Reds' thriller win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2nd.

The Merseyside club downed Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground. Jurgen Klopp decided to give youngster Bobby Clark his first Premier League start while the likes of Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were on the bench.

In terms of possession and shots taken, Liverpool was on the dominant side throughout the game. However, they struggled to find the back of the net. In the 60th minute, Darwin Nunez was substituted in the place of Andrew Robertson.

When it seemed like the match would end levelled, Nunez scored a stoppage-time winner (90+9'). As soon as the goal was scored, celebrations poured on Liverpool's side as the Reds sealed a thrilling win.

After the game, the Uruguayan took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures from the match. He captioned the post:

"Darwin returns! Until it’s over!"

Darwin Nunez also uploaded the video clip of his goal and the away crowd's reaction to the winner on X (formerly Twitter).

This season, the 24-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Reds, bagging 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Liverpool-linked midfielder denies signing new contract with Bayern Munich

German midfielder Jamal Musiala has recently rejected a contract at Bayern Munich as he's reportedly eyeing a move to the Premier League.

As per the Daily Star, the young midfielder is linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the aforementioned report, Musiala was offered a new contract worth £150,000 a week by the German Champions. However, the 21-year-old denied signing the contract as he's keen to play in the English top-tier football in the summer.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are keen to land the German at Etihad, given that he is only 21-years-old and has also accumulated 25 caps for Die Mannschaft. Liverpool, who revamped their whole midfield last summer, would also look forward to another addition in the shape of Musiala.

Musiala was also a part of Chelsea's youth academy before he joined Bayern Munich's Under-17s in 2019. For the senior team of Bayern, Musiala has made 153 appearances, where he has recorded 40 goals and 27 assists.

