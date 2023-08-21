"Until then they don't plan to lift a finger" - Journalist explains why Real Madrid are yet to push for Kylian Mbappe signing

Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to push for Kylian Mbappe's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until they get an indication that the player can be sold to the Madrid-based giants.

An excerpt from journalist Sergio Valentin's tweet read (h/t @Sergivalentin_):

"I will only say that Real Madrid is prepared to close the signing as soon as they receive the call and the OK from whoever has to give it to them. Until then they don't plan to lift a finger."

Mbappe made it clear that he doesn't plan to extend his contract beyond 2024, leading Les Parisiens to reluctantly transfer-list him. He was also made to train with the 'loft' squad and was left out of PSG's squad in their opening-day goalless Ligue 1 draw against Lorient.

Since then, Mbappe, 24, has returned to first-team training, and there are reports claiming that he could be open to extending his stay at PSG. According to El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol (h/t PSGTalk), Real Madrid plan on paying nothing for his services.

PSG, though, have put a €250 million price tag on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner (h/t Diario AS). Moreover, they will only sell him if he makes it clear that he wants to leave the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe returned to the squad for PSG's Ligue 1 draw against Toulouse on Sunday (August 20) at the Stadium Municipal. He scored his side's only goal of the game via a 62nd-minute penalty before Zakaria Aboukhlal restored parity from the spot three minutes from time.

PSG boss tight-lipped on why Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe started on bench against Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe's return to PSG's matchday squad didn't mean that he was immediately restored to the starting XI.

In fact, the French superstar was left on the bench alongside his compatriot and €50 million summer signing Ousmane Dembele. New boss Luis Enrique flexed his attacking depth by starting Kang-in Lee, Goncalo Ramos and Vitinha in a front three.

Mbappe and Dembele were both brought on in the 51st minute to impact proceedings, with the score being goalless. Enrique, though, didn't explain why the two Frenchmen started on the bench (Canal+ h/t Paris Fans):

"I'm the coach. It's up to me to choose the players. Who will start the game. You talk about it, but I don't."

Real Madrid don't have a lot of time if they want to sign Mbappe this summer, with the September 1 transfer deadline edging closer. Joselu, who has been signed on loan, isn't thought of as a starter, with mnger Carlo Ancelotti preferring a strike partnership of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation.