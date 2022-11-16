Victor Lindelof offers blunt response when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof offered a blunt response when asked for his thoughts on teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.

Ronaldo, 37, put Manchester United on blast in an astonishing one-to-one with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese forward claimed that the club had betrayed him, saying he did not respect his manager, Erik ten Hag.

Alongside this, Ronaldo also claimed that Manchester United had stagnated since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Lindelof was asked for his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's interview but refused to give his opinion, saying (via UtdDistrict):

"I do not know. I will not answer that question. You get to take the next question. It's my decision."

Ronaldo's interview has been met with backlash, with fans and media deeming it to have been unprofessional.

Reports claim that United players are now unconcerned if Ronaldo does leave the club with his future seemingly lying away from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has hit just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

His contract with United expires next summer, although a one-year extension is available.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will not respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments

Rooney remains tight-lipped over Ronaldo's comments

One Manchester United icon who was put on blast by Cristiano Ronaldo was his former teammate Rooney.

The Englishman, who is now coaching DC United, found fault with the Red Devils striker for his actions during the first half of the season.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel after refusing to come on as a substitute in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Rooney deemed Ronaldo's situation and his actions against Spurs as a distraction for Ten Hag's side, saying:

"It is a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute. For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he'll be an asset. If he doesn't, he'll become an unwanted distraction."

Ronaldo responded in his interview with Morgan, saying:

"I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

GOAL @goal Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo 😳 https://t.co/N3MnEc0Ugu

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Rooney is bemused by Ronaldo's criticism, having always maintained that the Portuguese is one of the best players in the world.

The former Everton striker will not respond publicly to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments and has no animosity toward his former teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes