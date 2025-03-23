Victor Osimhen in talks with Manchester United? Fabrizio Romano provides update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there are no talks between Victor Osimhen and Manchester United at the moment. He claims that the Nigerian striker is on the Red Devils' list, but nothing is advanced right now.

In his newsletter for GiveMeSport, Romano claimed that he is not aware of any talks between Manchester United and Osimhen amid reports that the Nigerian had agreed terms with the Red Devils. He added that the Galatasaray loanee is on the list of strikers they are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window. Romano said:

"At the moment, I’m not aware of concrete talks taking place for Osimhen to Manchester United. He is on the list, but that is the same for more strikers. There is nothing advanced at this stage."

Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested in Victor Osimhen and are keeping tabs on his situation, as per reports. The Blues were close to signing him last summer but failed to agree terms with Napoli.

When Rio Ferdinand stated Manchester United should sign Victor Osimhen

In January, Rio Ferdinand was talking on his YouTube channel when he claimed that Manchester United should go all out to sign Victor Osimhen. He stated that the Nigerian star guarantees goals and can help develop the young strikers at the club – Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The former United centre-back said:

"I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up. I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off."

"He’s looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee whose like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United No.9. What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he’s got in his head, he’s got nobody sitting there going, 'this is what to do'. A big part of the recruitment now is buying young talented players but there needs to be an element of who are they going to learn from on the job."

RAI Sport have reported that Napoli have inserted a €90 million release clause in his contract and any club interested in signing him will have to activate the clause.

