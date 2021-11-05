"He is a great coach, he is fully prepared" - Vicente del Bosque talks Xavi up as 'ideal person' to become Barcelona manager

Barcelona's problems go way deeper than they appear. After sacking Ronald Koeman, Barcelona are considering roping in former star player Xavi as manager.

Xavi is the embodiment of Barcelona's identity and principles. As a true student of the game, he left his comfort zone and all the traditional approaches. He challenged his limits by managing Qatari club Al Sadd and the team has done well under his guidance.

Al Sadd won three domestic tournaments under Xavi who instilled a robust high-octane tiki-taka in the team. Blaugrana's foundational principles are still intact with the former legendary midfielder. No wonder the Barcelonistes are head over heels for their former captain to return and assume control of a sinking ship.

Legendary Spanish manager calls Xavi an ideal choice for Barcelona

As far as legendary managers go, very few come closer to Spaniard Vicente del Bosque. The former Real Madrid and Spain player and manager picked Xavi as the best man to take Barcelona forward.

"Xavi is the ideal person to link the past, present and future of Barcelona. He is a great coach, he is fully prepared," Vicente del Bosque said.

High praise for Xavi from a man who has claimed every accolade there is to win by a manager. But the process of Xavi returning to Camp Nou isn't progressing smoothly, with Al Sadd unhappy about him leaving in the middle of the season.

The Qatari club is reportedly demanding a huge payout from Barcelona for the Spaniard's services. Previously, Al Sadd had assured Xavi that they wouldn't stand in his way if he wanted to go back to where his aspirations lie.

Barcelona need to pay the manager's buyout clause or at least a significant part of it. Xavi has led the talks with the owners of Al Sadd and a decisive meeting has been scheduled.

Barcelona need a manager like Xavi at any cost. As del Bosque said, he is the ideal man to solve Barca's problems on the pitch.The quality and depth of the talented Culers are undeniable. All they need is a person who can evaluate their strengths and take them forward.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan