Vinicius Jr sends three-word message to Jadon Sancho as Manchester United loanee lights up the UCL

Jadon Sancho pulled off an impressive performance for Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. The UCL clash on Wednesday (May 1) ended in a 1-0 win for the home side.

Following the win, the 24-year-old winger posted pictures from the match on Instagram with the caption, "We go again next week in Paris!" referring to the upcoming second leg at Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior appreciated the Englishman's gameplay and made a comment on the post that read:

"What a player."

Vinicius Jr comment on Sancho's Instagram post after Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win against PSG in UCL

Jadon Sancho's performance was one of the best on the pitch. He was regularly involved from the right flank with his dribbling and passing, winning more duels and endangering the visitors' final third with a row of key passes. He won the most duels (13) and take-ons (12) and created the most chances (3) in the match.

The 24-year-old winger started his senior career as part of the reserve team of Dortmund for a year and then featured for the first team in 2017. He then made the move to Manchester United in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million.

Following a dispute with manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, Sancho returned to his former club in January on loan for the rest of the 2023–24 season.

Jadon Sancho emulates Lionel Messi feat in UCL semi-final

Although he did not make any goal contributions in the first leg of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, Jadon Sancho became the first Englishman to complete at least 12 tackles in a Champions League clash. He is also the first player to do so in the semis since Lionel Messi registered 16 tackles against Manchester United in 2008.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was highly impressed with Sancho's performance and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am not really one for stats but I have got a good one here. In 45 minutes, Jadon Sancho has completed more dribbles (seven) than he did in any of his 58 appearances for Man United. That is a man with confidence."

The second leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund is slated for May 8.