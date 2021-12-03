“Wait and see how everything goes” – Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona have set “sights” on 21-year-old ahead of January transfer window

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Catalan giants have set their eyes on Manchester City star Ferran Torres. The 59-year-old, though, insisted that the forward is only one of many players on the club's radar.

Barcelona announced club legend Xavi as the replacement for Ronald Koeman last month. Having brought in the Spaniard to turn things around at the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana hierarchy are also ready to back him in the transfer market.

There have been suggestions that Xavi is keen to strengthen his options in attack in the winter transfer window. With the new manager wanting to improve his frontline, Barcelona have been linked with a host of forwards recently, including RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo and Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi.

Another player who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona is Torres. The Catalans have been credited with an interest in signing the Spain international from Premier League champions Manchester City.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker The whole Ferran Torres to Barcelona thing, I don't get it. Where are they getting £50-60m to fund that deal? They were struggling to register free signings a few months back #mcfc The whole Ferran Torres to Barcelona thing, I don't get it. Where are they getting £50-60m to fund that deal? They were struggling to register free signings a few months back #mcfc

Barcelona president Laporta has now addressed the club's links with Torres. The Spaniard admitted that the 21-year-old is among the list of players the Blaugrana have on their radar. He told Catalonian television channel TV3:

"He [Ferran Torres] is one of the players that the sporting department has in its sights, but there are many others. You have to wait and see how everything goes."

While Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Olmo and Adeyemi, Torres is reportedly at the top of their wishlist.

Barcelona have an agreement with Manchester City star Ferran Torres

Barcelona are said to be keen on strengthening their attack in the upcoming transfer window. They have reportedly identified Manchester City forward Ferran Torres as a potential recruit.

Aware of Barcelona's interest, Torres is claimed to be interested in a move to Camp Nou next year. If reports are to be believed, the former Valencia star already has an agreement with the La Liga giants.

B/R Football @brfootball Ferran Torres has accepted a five-year contract and a lower salary to join Barcelona from Man City, per @gerardromero Ferran Torres has accepted a five-year contract and a lower salary to join Barcelona from Man City, per @gerardromero https://t.co/R4I8ghVyvM

According to reports, Torres has also asked Pep Guardiola's permission to leave Manchester City. The Spanish tactician will not stand in the forward's way if Barcelona can reach an agreement with the Cityzens.

Manchester City, though, reportedly want a fee of €70 million to sanction Torres' move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are currently facing financial constraints, and it remains to be seen if they can meet the Cityzens' demands.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh