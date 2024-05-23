"Wants the Premier League" - Journalist says Serie A superstar is keen on Arsenal move despite interest from Saudi Arabia

Italian journalist Valter De Maggio has reported that Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen would prefer to join Arsenal rather than moving to Saudi Arabia. De Maggio's comments come after reports of persistent interest in the Nigerian from Saudi Pro League teams.

Back in July last year, Sky Sports reported that Al-Hilal tabled a €140 million bid for Osimhen, but the move ultimately didn't materialize. In November, the striker said on the The Obi One podcast that he made the decision that he thought was "good for my career" (via the BBC).

Osimhen's current Napoli contract expires only in 2026. However, rumors around his future have surfaced once again as we approach the transfer window, with Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly in the mix.

However, De Maggio has now stated that the 25-year-old would consider a move to the Middle East only if a transfer to Arsenal doesn't materialize. He said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via CalcioNapoli 24 h/t Sport Witness):

“Osimhen wants the Premier League, if the offer doesn’t come then he would consider the Arab one. There is no club paying the clause today, Osimhen would like Arsenal otherwise he would consider Saudi Arabia.”

As per the Sport Witness report, Osimhen currently has a €130 million release clause in his contract. The report adds that Napoli will want interested clubs to meet that number if they are to prize the striker away from Naples.

Osimhen has notably been one of the only shining lights in a disappointing campaign for the 2022-23 Serie A champions.

He has scored 17 times in 31 matches across competitions, but his side are 10th in the league with only 52 points from 37 matches. They also suffered Round-of-16 exits in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia, while losing the Supercoppa Italiana final 1-0 to Inter Milan.

Overall, Osimhen has scored 76 times and laid out 18 assists in 132 matches for Napoli since arriving from Lille in 2020.

Arsenal's rivals Chelsea also rumored to be frontrunners for Victor Osimhen's signature

Contrary to De Maggio's claims, TeamTALK have reported that Chelsea and not Arsenal are in the driver's seat to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

As per the aforementioned source, Osimhen has already given an informal green light to the Blues after months of conversations and is keen to play in the Premier League. The report adds that Chelsea are ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and clubs from the Saudi Pro League in the race to sign the Nigerian.

Chelsea are notably set for another summer of change, with the club parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week. They finished the 2023-24 season sixth in the Premier League, 26 points behind runners-up Arsenal, while making the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semifinals.