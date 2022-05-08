"Wants to stay here" - Barcelona sporting director confirms player's desire to stay at Camp Nou

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has opened up on the contract situation of Blaugrana wonderkid Gavi. The 17-year-old midfielder's contract expires next year, which has increased transfer speculations.

However, Alemany said that Gavi wants to continue playing for the club. Speaking to Movistar (via Fabrizio Romano), the Blaugrana sporting director said:

“Gavi wants to stay here. We have been talking for a long time, and all parties see Gavi as Barca player for many years to come.”

According to Romano, meetings with the wonderkid's representatives will be held soon, and a new deal till 2026 is likely to be completed.

Gavi has become one of the most key players under manager Xavi Hernandez. Alongside Pedri, Gavi is seen as the future of the midfield at the Camp Nou, so the club want the player to stay beyond next summer.

This season, the wonderkid has played 43 gmes for the first team, evidence of his importance.

Barcelona want midfield duo - Reports

Mundo Deportivo has suggested that Barcelona have set their sights on establishing a midfield partnership between Carlos Soler and Frank Kessie next season. The Blaugrana are hoping to bring in the pair in the summer to reinforce their midfield as they plan to continue their rebuild under Xavi.

Soler, who plays for Valencia, is contracted with the La Liga club till next summer and would bring along vital La Liga experience. Kessie, meanwhile, has all but agreed a move to Barcelona already.

The 25-year-old Ivorian will be expected to provide serious competition in midfield for Xavi’s side next season. The AC Milan man has shone in Serie A, scoring five goals in 22 starts, and his acquisition on a free transfer would be a much-needed boost for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona will continue their recruitment into the summer, with Xavi hoping to have a better team at the start of next season. The Blaugrana will hope they can strike a deal with Valencia in the summer for Soler as they seek to return to title-winning ways next season.

