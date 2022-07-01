WATCH: Alphonso Davies shows up unannounced to local 5-a-side game in Malta and does Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuuu celebration

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies showed up unannounced at a local 5-a-side game in Malta and pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Siuuu celebration.

Davies, 21, has been enjoying the off-season and has been recorded jumping around with thrilled fans at a five-a-side game in Malta.

The Bayern defender pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuuu celebration which delighted those around him.

You can watch Davies' mimickery of the Portuguese star below:

BayernForum.com @BayernForumCom Alphonso Davies showing up unannounced at a 5-a-side pitch in Malta and asking the guys there if he could play with them and having fun with them underlines one of his best qualities: he is down to Earth. Stay that way, @AlphonsoDavies Alphonso Davies showing up unannounced at a 5-a-side pitch in Malta and asking the guys there if he could play with them and having fun with them underlines one of his best qualities: he is down to Earth. Stay that way, @AlphonsoDavies! https://t.co/1jPUATMqRM

The Canadian star has quickly become one of Europe's top full-backs with impressive displays for Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old made 31 appearances for the Bundesliga champions last season, providing six assists.

He is set to be part of the Canadian national side that heads to their first FIFA World Cup tournament since 1982 later this year in Qatar.

Alphonso Davies believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be Manchester United captain

Davies believes Ronaldo should be United captain

Alphonso Davies certainly holds Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in high regard, having touted him to become the Red Devils skipper in the past.

The Canadian defender was streaming on his Twitch account this past April when he shocked fans with his opinion of United's current club captaincy.

The 21-year-old made it clear that he couldn't believe Harry Maguire was the current United captain instead of Ronaldo, saying:

“Imagine if you’re Ronaldo right, one of the greatest players ever in the 21st century. And Harry Maguire is your captain. And you refer to him as cap.”

Davies went on to explain how the legendary forward boasts huge leadership qualities:

“Give him (Ronaldo) the leadership bro. I’m not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo should get the armband on.”

However, the Canadian has also given his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate, by siding with the Argentinian icon.

Davies is rapidly asserting himself as Europe's top left-back for both club and country.

He played a key role in Canada's FIFA World Cup qualification, scoring five goals and creating eight assists in 13 qualifying games.

The left-back didn't play Canada's deciding qualifying match against Jamaica but was found shedding tears of joy once his teammates sealed their berth for the showpiece in Qatar.

The Bayern star will be hoping to get the opportunity to play against the likes of Portugal's Ronaldo and Messi's Argentina at the World Cup.

But he does face a hugely difficult test in the group stages against Belgium, with the Red Devils possessing the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in their ranks.

