WATCH: Barcelona star's agent allegedly spotted receiving call from PSG sporting director Leonardo

Moussa Sissoko, the agent of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, has seemingly been spotted receiving a call from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo.

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract with Blaugrana and has been reluctant to put pen to paper on a fresh deal so far. Frustrated by the slow nature of the negotiations, the Catalans have reportedly informed the forward to leave the club this month.

The Frenchman, though, does not appear keen to put an end to his association with Barcelona just yet. Dembele's agent Sissoko reportedly landed in Spain on Wednesday for one last meeting with the La Liga giants.

While Sissoko is said to be in line to hold talks with Barcelona to discuss Dembele's future at Camp Nou, the player is subject of interest from elsewhere. Ligue 1 giants PSG appear to be among the clubs keen on signing the 24-year-old by the looks of it.

El Chiringuito TV has spotted Dembele's representative Sissoko receiving an interesting call upon arriving in Spain. The Caller ID on the agent's phone read: "Leonardo PSG".

Watch the video:

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv BOMBAZO DEMBELÉ



“Leonardo PSG” llama a su agente delante de las cámaras. BOMBAZO DEMBELÉ“Leonardo PSG” llama a su agente delante de las cámaras. #JUGONES 🚨🚨 BOMBAZO DEMBELÉ 🚨🚨💣💥 “Leonardo PSG” llama a su agente delante de las cámaras. #JUGONES https://t.co/UP2vjEw39N

Leonardo currently functions as the sporting director for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The Brazilian is said to be in charge of negotiating player transfers for the Parisians and could possibly be working on a deal to sign Dembele from Barcelona.

PSG are tipped to lose a key player in the shape of Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season. Like Dembele, the 23-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with the French giants and could soon be in line to join Real Madrid.

With Mbappe potentially on his way out of the club, Pochettino's side are said to be on the lookout for a new forward. According to El Chiringuito, the Parisians have identified Blaugrana star Dembele as an ideal replacement for the forward.

El Chiringuito TV @elchiringuitotv



"El PSG quiere que el sustituto de Mbappé sea Dembelé".



Y Leonardo llama a su agente.



¡Lo estamos viendo en @jpedrerol te lo dijo el 6 de enero:"El PSG quiere que el sustituto de Mbappé sea Dembelé".Y Leonardo llama a su agente.¡Lo estamos viendo en #JUGONES ⚠️ @jpedrerol te lo dijo el 6 de enero:💣💥 "El PSG quiere que el sustituto de Mbappé sea Dembelé".😎 Y Leonardo llama a su agente.¡Lo estamos viendo en #JUGONES! https://t.co/d3ILcYt5hO

While Sissoko appears to have been contacted by PSG sporting director Leonardo, it remains to be seen what the purpose of the call was.

Could Ousmane Dembele leave Barcelona this month amid PSG links?

Xavi's side are reportedly prepared to part ways with Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window slams shut next week. Blaugrana have even set an asking price of €20m for the France international.

Apart from Mauricio Pochettino's team, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in signing Dembele. It remains to be seen if any of his suitors will be keen to acquire his services this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Dembele is also free to reach a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee