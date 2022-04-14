Watch: Manchester City and Atletico Madrid players involved in post-game tunnel brawl

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid players were involved in a brawl following the two sides' UEFA Champions League quarter-final affair on April 13.

The game was full of heated moments with Atletico players, Felipe and Stefan Savic in particular, losing their heads and causing bedlam.

Felipe was given his marching orders for a 91st minute foul on Phil Foden, having already been booked for a reckless challenge in the first-half.

Savic was involved in a bust-up with Manchester City's Jack Grealish after trying to drag Foden off the pitch following Felipe's foul. Grealish took issue with Montenegrin's actions, lamenting the 31-year-old to which the Atleti man then tugged his hair.

Tensions between the pair then boiled over as the players exited the field, with City having edged out a 0-0 draw to progress with a 1-0 victory on aggregate.

According to SportBible, Sime Vrsaljko appeared to spit at Kyle Walker whilst Scott Carson challenged Atleti players out for a fight. Alongside this, Grealish and Savic continued to clash, with police having to intervene.

You can watch the drama that unfolded in the tunnel after the game below:

City Xtra @City_Xtra Footage from inside the Atlético Madrid tunnel:



Atletico Madrid cause havoc against Manchester City

The Champions League tie became more of a boxing affair

From the moment the first whistle was blown Atletico were playing the role of the villain during their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The Rojiblancos were constantly pressurizing the referee, making cynical fouls and trying to rattle Pep Guardiola's men. It was a night of huge drama in what was a heated cauldron at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Surprisingly, Diego Simeone was the one who tried to calm down Savic as he continued to lose his temper following Felipe's red card.

It was befitting of Simeone's side, who are renowned for their controversial aggression during games.

The Argentine manager would then applaud his team's supporters as the crowd became the 12th man heading into the closing stages.

There is a debate to be had about the professionalism of the Atletico players. At times, the match became more of an action movie than a Champions League tie.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC IT'S GETTING HEATED BETWEEN ATLETICO MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY IT'S GETTING HEATED BETWEEN ATLETICO MADRID AND MANCHESTER CITY 😳 https://t.co/xbUaBZR4cE

The Manchester City players did well to keep calm during what was a moment of pure football madness.

Pep Guardiola didn't speak too much about the drama of the match but moved to praise the La Liga side's performance (via BT Sport):

"They push us a lot, they were excellent in the second half, we forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble.

Atletico's second-half performance may have been overshadowed by the actions of the likes of Felipe and Savic. But many will have been impressed by the huge support their fans provided, which had City second-best during the second half.

Guardiola's men advance to the semi-final against Real Madrid in what promises to be a tantalizing affair.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit