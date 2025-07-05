WATCH: PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma nearly breaks down in tears after watching horror injury suffered by Jamal Musiala following collision with him

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was visibly shaken after a collission with Jamal Musiala left the Bayern Munich attacker with a serious-looking injury.

Ad

The incident happened right on the stroke of half-time in the Parisians' FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final with the Bavarians on Saturday (July 5) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moments after Bayern had a goal disallowed for off-side, a collission between Donnarumma and Musiala left the German leaving in a stretcher, with Donnarumma nearly breaking down in tears.

Here's the video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the second period, with both teams looking for a breakthrough, Parisians teenage sensation Desire Doue broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time. After Bayern hitman Harry Kane squandering possession, the Parisians broke clear, with Doue beating Bavarians custodian Manuel Neuer with a low drive.

Ousmane Dembele then rubber-stamped the victory with a strike deep into stoppage time to send the Parisians through to the last-four.

How has Jamal Musiala fared for Bayern Munich this season?

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala is in the midst of a solid season.In 43 games across competitions, he has bagged 21 goals and eight assists. That includes three goals in four games in the ongoing Club World Cup.

Ad

The German netted all three in Bayern's opener, a 10-0 mauling of Auckland City before drawing blanks in the 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in the group stage and 4-2 victory over Flamengo in the Round of 16.

Musiala contributed 12 goals and four assists in 25 games in the Bundesliga as the Bavarians returned to the German top flight summit after being dislodged by Bayer Leverkusen a year earlier.

The German also provided three goals and four assists in 12 games in the UEFA Champions League, with Bayern losing 4-3 on aggregate to eventual finalists Inter Milan in the quarter-finals.

Musiala also scored thrice in as many games in the DFB-Pokal, where the Bavarians were knocked out 1-0 by Leverkusen in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More