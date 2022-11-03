Watch: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe annihilates Juventus with brilliant solo goal 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe scored a phenomenal solo goal in the side's Champions League encounter with Juventus on 2 November.

The French striker has been a nightmare for Juve defenders, particularly Federico Gatti, who made just one Champions League appearance before tonight.

Mbappe, 23, grabbed hold of the ball in the 13th minute under pressure from Gatti, but that did not matter.

The Frenchman shrugged off the Italian, who had a hold of his shirt before evading the incoming Manuel Locatelli with quick feet.

He then fired a pulsating strike past the outstretched Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to give the Parisians a 1-0 lead.

The Old Lady started the game brightly but were undone by Mbappe's magic.

You can watch the former AS Monaco striker conjure up his brilliant effort below:

Lionel Messi assist and Kylian Mbappe goal for PSG!https://t.co/WO8nP2hFnI

The goal against Juve takes the Frenchman's record for the season to 18 goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

He has bagged seven goals in seven Champions League games and is making his intentions known that he wants the golden boot come the end of the season.

The French forward is currently tied in first with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

He will be hoping to get more chances to add to his tally as the game between PSG and Juventus continues.

The Parisians have already confirmed their place in the last 16 but will be keen to advance as winners of Group H.

They currently hold a four-goal advantage over second-placed Benfica with the two sides locked on 12 points each.

Vitinha lavished praise on PSG trio Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar

The trio have been a joy to watch

Vitinha joined PSG from FC Porto in the summer for £37.3 million and has impressed in the middle of the park.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 18 appearances across competitions and has been a mainstay in Christophe Galtier's side.

He has been a witness to the magnificent trio of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar that has swept sides away both domestically and in Europe.

Alongside the French forward's astounding goal contributions, Messi has managed 12 goals and 13 assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Neymar who missed the Parisians' clash with Juve through suspension, has bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 appearances.

Vitinha lavished praise on the fearsome three following PSG's 7-1 demolition of Maccabi Haifa on 25 October.

He said:

"It's a pleasure; it's a privilege to play alongside Messi, Neymar and Mbappe . I have a front row seat to see them. The whole team is amazed by their qualities. They do what no one else does."

