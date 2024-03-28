WATCH: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr involved in verbal bust-up with Spain star after Brazil's 3-3 draw in friendly

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr got involved in a verbal atercation with Spain striker Alvaro Morata during the friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday (March 26). It was an intense game between the two powerhouses, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The two players confronted each other close to the touchline and had to be dragged away by their teammates. This was the second incident Vinicius Jr had during the game against the Spaniards after pushing defender Aymeric Laporte earlier.

Expand Tweet

The friendly between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu was dedicated to the battle against racism in football. However, the Real Madrid superstar was disappointed by the actions of the Spanish Football Federation, while the earnings (around €5 million) will not go to charity, according to Goal.com.

Vinicius Jr gets emotional amid racist abuse incidents

Vinicius Jr has dealt with several racist abuse incidents during his time with Real Madrid. The most recent ones were in the game against Valencia at the Mestalla and before the game between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan outside Wanda Metropolitano.

The Brazilian superstar has repeatedly urged FIFA, UEFA and the Spanish Football Federation to take action, but nothing has changed so far.

Addressing the media before the game against Spain, Vinicius Jr got emotional as he spoke about his ongoing battle against racism.

"I just want to play football but it's hard to move forward...I feel less and less like playing [due to the racist abuse]. It never crossed my mind [to leave Spain] because if I leave Spain I give the racists exactly what they want. I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I'm a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people," he said on Monday, via SKY Sports.

Amid the array of racist abuse incidents against him, the superstar striker is trying to stay focused on the season finale in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are frontrunners to claim the domestic title, while they will clash with Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.