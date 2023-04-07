“Watching him play football gives me hope that I can be a footballer” – Wheelchair-bound fan slams ‘f*****g horrendous’ West Ham star

West Ham United fan George Bernard has slammed right-back Thilo Kehrer following their abysmal 5-1 loss against Newcastle United at home on April 5.

The Hammers, who are currently in a relegation battle, were extremely poor against the Magpies, especially in defense. A brace each from Callum Wilson and Joelinton and a goal from Alexander Isak secured a big win for Newcastle at the London Stadium. Kurt Zouma scored the consolation goal for David Moyes' side.

After the game, wheelchair-bound fan Bernard shared his thoughts on the performance on West Ham TV, saying on their YouTube channel (via The Daily Star):

"That was singled-handled one of the worst games I've ever seen in my life. I've seen some s*** in my life... that's up there 100%."

He slammed fullback Kehrer, sarcastically claiming that watching the German play makes him hopeful of having a football career. Bernard said:

"That first goal, what is (Thilo) Kehrer doing. I can't even walk yeah, but watching him play football gives me hope that I can be a footballer myself. He's f***ing horrendous. It's awful, every game."

Kehrer, 26, joined West Ham from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has made 28 appearances across competitions for the club, making one assist.

Bernard, meanwhile, also called for manager Moyes to be sacked and claimed that the Englishman should have gone earlier. He added:

"He should've been gone in August. Can he go? Yeah. Will he? Probably not."

West Ham are currently 15th in the Premier League table, level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth. The Hammers, though, have a game in hand over the Cherries.

David Moyes on his future at West Ham United

Given West Ham's performances this season, manager David Moyes' position has come under immense scrutiny. He was asked about his future at the club and if he has the support of the club's hierarchy after their loss against Newcastle.

Moyes replied (via Sportstar):

“I’ve got no doubt they are behind me. I’m confident in the way we work and what they think.”

He added:

“I’m a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that. I really like my job here. I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I’m hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future.”

The Hammers will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8.

Poll : 0 votes