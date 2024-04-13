"We can only be inspired by him" - Cristiano Ronaldo labeled ‘role model’ by Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga spoke about former Merengues megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and had high praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Camavinga even went as far as to say that Ronaldo is his role model, thanks to his mentality and the success he had in his career.

"For sure, he’s a role model. I think he’s a role model for everyone. What he’s doing is incredible & what he did in his career is incredible. We can only be inspired by him," Camavinga said during an interview with Oh My Goal France, via Madrid Universal.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid (2009-2018) and appeared in a total of 438 games, scoring 450 goals and making 131 assists. He is considered one of the best players in club history. The Portuguese superstar helped the Merengues claim the UEFA Champions League four times and two La Liga titles, among other trophies.

As for Eduardo Camavinga, he is in his third season with Real Madrid. This year, he has made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions with three assists.

Real Madrid star calls Cristiano Ronaldo his 'hero'

Eduardo Camavinga was not the only player who praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his accomplishments at Real Madrid. His teammate, Rodrygo, called the Portuguese megastar his 'hero', as he used Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration at Santiago Bernabeu.

"I always watch his videos, I watch him before the match as well to inspire me, as I always say, he is my role model, he is my hero," Rodrygo said, via Madrid Universal, h/t RM4Arab.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer for Real Madrid and his record is unlikely to break anytime soon. Even though it has been six years since his departure, he continues to get high praise from Real Madrid players. Ronaldo is now playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

As for Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga, they have their sights set on Wednesday's second leg against Manchester City for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg ended in a draw (3-3) and the series now moves to Manchester and the Etihad Stadium.

