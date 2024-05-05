"We can’t accept this" - NYRB star left disappointed as Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami run riot in MLS clash

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami bagged a massive 6-2 victory against New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer at Chase Stadium on May 5, 2024. Although the first half of the match ended with a 1-0 scoreline as the visitors took the lead, things turned in the favor the home team early on in the second half.

New York Red Bulls attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg spoke about the disheartening loss, and said (via Front Row Soccer):

"The feelings in the locker room, the reactions were of course not good. I think we’re very disappointed about the second half. I think we played a perfect first half, we did very well."

The former RB Leipzig player also mentioned how his team needs to improve in the next match, which is against New England Revolution, on the upcoming weekend of May 11, 2024. Forsberg said:

"I think we’re always coming in confident in the games. We’re playing good. We’re doing what we’re saying we’re going to do. We need to step up next weekend and be better than the second half."

Emil Forsberg found the turn of events unacceptable in the match against Lionel Messi's team and said:

"I mean, we can’t accept this. We will have a good [training] week and hopefully, come back stronger. We have to learn [from] this. We have to raise our standards, to get out on our home field at Red Bull Arena and win. We need to give our fans … We have to make ourselves proud and to show what quality we have."

New York Red Bulls are currently fourth in the Major League Soccer table with 17 points in 11 matches.

Lionel Messi made two new MLS records in Inter Miami's clash against New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi made two separate Major League Soccer records in Inter Miami's clash against New York Red Bulls where he became the first player to provide five assists in a single match and have six goal contributions in a single game.

Inter Miami opened their scoring just three minutes into the second half with Matias Rojas' goal from an assist by the Argentine icon. In the 50th minute, Lionel Messi netted a goal followed by assisting Rojas' second goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

Luis Suárez went on a scoring spree and netted a hat trick in which all three goals were assisted by his former Barcelona teammate. The Uruguayan striker scored his first goal of the match in the 68th minute followed by another in the 75th minute and the last in the 81st minute.

Inter Miami is currently on top of the Major League Soccer table with 24 points in 12 matches. They face Montréal next in the league on May 12, 2024.