“We do have this connection, away from the pitch as well” – Enzo Fernandez admits he's linking up well with 2 Chelsea teammates 

Enzo Fernandez has admitted that he's linking up well with Chelsea teammates Joao Felix and Kai Havertz after his January move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues splashed a British record £106.8 million transfer fee to sign the Argentine international from SL Benfica in January. Since then, he has been a key component in the team's midfield.

The Argentine's passing range and composure on the ball make him one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in his age group. The 22-year-old has had two assists in 12 games across competitions for Chelsea.

In an interview with UEFA, Fernandez was asked how he was adjusting to life in West London. He replied:

"It's hard with different languages, so it's difficult to connect with teammates at the beginning. As time goes by, we start getting to know our teammates better, and it will get better with time. Have I struck up a connection with Kai Havertz and Joao Felix? We do have this connection, away from the pitch as well.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner added:

"But we have many good players. All of our attackers are class and have quality, so all of them can play at the top level. I've adapted quite well. London is very different from Lisbon and from Buenos Aires; we all know that already. It's very cold. I'm still adjusting as best as possible with my family, and I'll be fine. London is very beautiful, and I'm delighted."

Fernandez, a world-class playmaker, linking up well with attackers Felix and Havertz on and off the pitch bodes well for caretaker boss Frank Lampard. The trio, though, could be broken up in the summer Felix returns to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

Chelsea not out of race to qualify for Champions League

Chelsea are still in the running to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, thanks in part to Graham Potter.

The English tactician ensured that the Blues beat Borussia Dortmund (2-1 on aggregate) in the last 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals this season. He was sacked last month to give way to Frank Lampard's appointment as caretaker boss.

The Blues take on Real Madrid in the last eight, with the first leg to take place on Wednesday (April 12) in Madrid. Winning the competition is realistically their only way of making the Champions League next season.

They will then qualify as the defending champions even if they don't finish in the top four - which they are unlikely to - barring a miracle. Chelsea trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 17 points but have a game in hand.

