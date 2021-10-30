"We haven't contacted any players" - PSG director Leonardo provides transfer update

PSG director Leonardo has rubbished rumours linking the club with a move for AC Milan stars Franck Kessie and Theo Hernandez.

Kessie has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. Hernandez, meanwhile, has attracted the attention of a host of top clubs, thanks to his performances for AC Milan and France.

PSG are believed to be looking for a replacement for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. He has struggled to settle in the French capital since joining PSG on a free transfer last summer. Hernandez, meanwhile, had an incredible 2020-21 campaign with Milan, scoring seven goals in 33 Serie A appearances.

PSG are reportedly keen to sign a left-back to provide competition to teenage sensation Nuno Mendes. Leonardo has, however, distanced the club from rumours linking them with a move for the AC Milan duo.

'We haven't contacted any players at the moment. There's nothing going on with Franck Kessie nor with Theo Hernandez," said Leonardo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @hadrien_grenier PSG director Leonardo: “We haven't contacted any players at the moment. There’s nothing going on with Franck Kessié nor with Theo Hernandez”. 🚫🇫🇷 #PSG PSG director Leonardo: “We haven't contacted any players at the moment. There’s nothing going on with Franck Kessié nor with Theo Hernandez”. 🚫🇫🇷 #PSG @hadrien_grenier

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign. He led Stefano Pioli's side to a second-place finish in Serie A last season. Kessie scored 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions. His energy, work rate, physical presence and eye for goal make him one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez joined AC Milan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €20 million. He did so after struggling to break into Los Blancos' starting line-up. The Frenchman has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe during his time with AC Milan.

Despite signing many world-class players this summer, PSG are keen to further improve their squad and increase their strength in depth.

PSG could look to sign Franck Kessie and Theo Hernandez next summer

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

AC Milan star Franck Kessie has less than a year remaining in his current contract with the club. But he is yet to agree a contract extension. The Ivorian is reportedly seeking a new challenge, and could be open to joining PSG to team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

footballitalia @footballitalia #ACMilan #Milan #PSG #Transfers #SerieA PSG director Leonardo insists the Ligue 1 giants are not in talks with Milan star Franck Kessié. football-italia.net/leonardo-no-co… PSG director Leonardo insists the Ligue 1 giants are not in talks with Milan star Franck Kessié. football-italia.net/leonardo-no-co… #ACMilan #Milan #PSG #Transfers #SerieA

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, PSG could face stiff competition for Hernandez, as the Frenchman has been courted by many of Europe's top clubs in recent years. Real Madrid are believed to be interested in re-signing the 24-year-old.

Edited by Bhargav