"We don't control these things" - N'Golo Kante says Chelsea players weren't prepared for Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club in light of the Russia-Ukraine crisis that started last week. The Russian billionaire had initially handed over control to the club's trustees but eventually decided to sell.

The decision was announced just a few hours before the Blues' FA Cup fifth-round match against Luton Town on Wednesday. Abramovich has owned the club since 2003, so the announcement was surprising to many.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante expressed his shock at the decision on Sky Sports News (quoted by talkSPORT). He also stressed that all he and his teammates can focus on now is playing well on the pitch. The 30-year-old said:

"It's something we were not prepared [for], it came quickly. The only thing we can do, because we don't control these things, is to do the best that we have always done. Which means that playing football at the best [possible level], for us, for the club, for the fans and see how the things are going and it's the only thing we can control."

Abramovich's era brought immense success at Stamford Bridge. This includes five Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, and two Europa League trophies. They also won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Chelsea set to go on a favorable run of fixtures

Chelsea have had to go through a rough patch since December 2021. After leading the Premier League table since the start of the season, they faltered uncontrollably. Injuries, COVID-19, and off-field distractions led to them being out of the title race. The Blues also lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday on penalties (10-11).

However, their next few fixtures are set to relieve that pressure on paper. The Blues face Burnley, Norwich City, and Newcastle United in the Premier League in the upcoming weeks.

They will then face Lille in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on March 16. The English giants have a two-goal advantage from the first leg.

After this tie, Thomas Tuchel's men will travel to face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. They will then return to Premier League action against Brentford, Southampton, and Leeds United.

Chelsea fans will hope their team can benefit from this good run of fixtures and build momentum towards the end of the season.

The Blues currently occupy third position in the Premier League, 16 points off table-toppers Manchester City with two games in hand.

